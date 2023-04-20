The Conjuring Star Vera Farmiga Shares Epic Performance of Slipknot's "Duality"

From their abrasive riffs and unsettling on-stage outfits, the band Slipknot feels right at home in the middle of a horror movie, but in a surprising turn of events, a figure from horror opted to bring one of their famous tracks to life. The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga recently attended an event in support of Rock Academy, a music school in Woodstock, New York, and to celebrate appearing on stage with musicians, she performed Slipknot's "Duality" from their album Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). Rather than offer a more subdued interpretation of the song, she fully embraced the song's intensity, as you can see in the below Instagram post.

"Best. Music. School. On. The. Planet. Enroll your kids now. And why let them have all the fun?! Enroll yourselves! Come learn. Come grow. Come play. Come have so much fun," Farmiga captioned the post of the performance.

While Slipknot tracks have previously appeared in movies like Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, and Punisher: War Zone, we likely won't be hearing any of their music in a The Conjuring film, as those movies typically embrace era-appropriate music. The debut The Conjuring did include a song from 2009 by Dead Man's Bones, yet the song at least honored the spirit of the series, with it seeming unlikely that we would see Ed and Lorraine Warren listening to heavy metal.

Even if we might not see Slipknot cross over with The Conjuring, fans of the franchise were still given some exciting news recently as HBO Max confirmed that a TV series inspired by the movies was being developed. No details other than it connecting to the film franchise were released, so it's unknown if Farmiga and costar Patrick Wilson could be involved in the series, or if that project would merely embrace the tone and concept of supernatural investigations within that universe.

In addition to the upcoming The Conjuring TV series, a sequel to the 2018 spinoff The Nun is currently in production. Reports have emerged that claim a fourth film in the franchise could be in the works, with the last entry into that proper narrative being 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Conjuring universe.

