M3GAN Director Teases Crossover With The Conjuring's Annabelle

There have been many infamous killer dolls in horror movies over the years, with one of the more unsettling of the past decade being Annabelle, as featured in The Conjuring universe of adventures. Blumhouse Productions is bringing a new killer doll to life with the upcoming M3GAN, leading some fans to wonder who would win in a fictional fight between the pint-sized terrors, but the director of M3GAN Gerard Johnstone weighed in on the bout and joked that this could potentially be the premise for a sequel. M3GAN is slated to land in theaters on Friday, January 6, 2023.

"Who would win in a fight between M3GAN and Annabelle? Well, I guess because Annabelle's a demon, maybe she would win. Maybe we should make a movie and find out!" Johnstone teased to Entertainment Weekly.

One major difference between the two dolls is that, while Annabelle might be home to a supernatural entity, the movies in which she is featured don't see the doll itself causing carnage, rather evoking otherworldly events around her. M3GAN, on the other hand, uses her deadly abilities to protect those closest to her at any cost.

The Conjuring director and M3GAN producer James Wan weighed in, "Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before. I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet."

M3GAN star Allison Williams added, "I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN. Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything."

Opinions on a M3GAN vs. Annabelle bout might be somewhat conflicted, but producer Jason Blum set the record straight on who would win if the animatronic toy went up against Chucky from the Child's Play franchise.

"I thought you were going to say, '[Who would win] between M3GAN and Chucky.' That's tough, because Annabelle has magic powers, that's a tough one. I don't know about that," Blum responded. "But if it was Chucky, M3GAN would win."

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6, 2023.

Who do you think would win in a fight? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!