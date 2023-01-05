Jason Blum Has Bad News for James Wan's Conjuring Future

Now that Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are combining forces, the future of The Conjuring Universe is murky for the first time in quite a while. As it stands now, the shared horror universe has two films at various stages of development in The Nun 2, which is set for release later this year, and The Conjuring 4, which is currently being written. Whatever the case, it's almost guaranteed franchise creator James Wan won't be back to helm a movie.

While on a press tour for M3GAN, Wan was asked if he'll ever find himself in the director's chair on one of the projects in the franchise. "I don't know, let me ask Jason," Wan joked with CinePOP.

That's when Jason Blum said Wan won't be directing a Conjuring film at any point in the near future. "No, he's not doing that right away or anytime soon," Blum said. "No, no, no, no, no. In about 20 or 30 years he'll be back."

Wan and Blum's comments come just days after the former suggested the whole property could be wrapping up with The Conjuring 4.

"Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]," Wan told Collider in a recent chat. "And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling."

Eight films currently reside in the franchise, including three The Conjuring films and three featuring the possessed doll Annabelle. Two standalone horror films flesh the world out further in The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona. Now that a spinoff featuring The Crooked Man from The Conjuring 2 has officially been cancelled, only a direct sequel to The Nun and The Conjuring 4 remain in development.

After directing the first one, Wan has produced every entry in the franchise with Peter Safran, who now finds himself co-chair of DC Studios alongside James Gunn.

Most of The Conjuring franchise can be found streaming on HBO Max.