The Conjuring Creator James Wan Shares the '80s Horror Movies He'd Want to Revive

Between Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant, filmmaker James Wan has delivered audiences a number of iconic and entirely original experiences, and despite being known for his relentless horrors, if he had the opportunity, he'd like to revive some sillier horror movies from the '80s. Wan recently revealed that films like Night of the Creeps and Chopping Mall, both of which have their fair share of humor and campiness, would be worlds he'd like to dive into and revive for a new generation. Given the various other disturbing and frightening offerings from the '80s, fans would likely appreciate the opportunity to see Wan inject more humor into his horrors.

"I have many horror films that I think that are just fun that I love, and I'm pretty sure the horror community shares them with me," Wan recalled to /Film. "I love movies like Chopping Mall. I love Night of the Creeps. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films."

With Wan being so selective about the project he takes on, it's tough to say whether audiences would want to see him offering new takes on these beloved projects, as it would likely come at the sacrifice of him developing a new film in any of his original franchises. Wan himself is also invested in his original franchises, having previously expressed his passion in all of the dense stories he brings to life.

"That's pretty much what I do from the very start, and not so much thinking that, 'Oh, there'll be a sequel for this,' but I try to, with all my films, I try to have an idea of what the bigger world would look like, the umbrella universe, if you will. That way, when I make this particular film, I know what is happening at every moment of the film, at every moment of the storytelling, if you will," Wan expressed to ComicBook.com back in 2022. "Because I know the bigger world that the story takes place in, there are potentially other stories to tell, and that usually is dictated by what the audience wants. If they want more stories, then I have more stories to pull into it. That's my approach, even all the way back to my first film with Saw, is I do know the bigger world, like [writer] Leigh [Whannell] and I knew the bigger world, and if we were fortunate enough to tell other stories, we have stories ready to tell."

He added, "Same with Insidious, same with The Conjuring. In the case of The Conjuring, it's a more obvious one, right? Because the Warrens, it's based on these real-life people who have investigated many cases, and so that's a more obvious one to pull from. But the same with the Aquaman world, as well. I create this world, and then within that, you can tell many different stories within the universe."

