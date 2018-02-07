‘The Craft’ Star Robin Tunney “Would Love” to Be Involved in a Sequel

Witches have always been an integral component of horror films, dating all the way back to 1922’s Häxan. One of the most beloved witch films of the last few decades is 1996’s The Craft, focusing on a coven of high school-aged witches who unlock a variety of supernatural abilities. With various reports of the film getting a reboot or possible sequel, star Robin Tunney says she’d be interested in reprising her role, so long as the right filmmakers were attached.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

With it having been released over 20 years ago, Tunney would want the film to feel fresh and not merely recreating the source material.

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney pointed out. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

A sequel has reportedly been in development for years with director Leigh Janiak and writer Daniel Casey attached. Casey recently shared on Twitter that he turned in a draft of the script, which could hint at the sequel moving forward.

“I turned in the script towards the end of last year,” Casey shared on Twitter. “At this point, I believe producers are working behind-the-scenes to put it together.”

Tunney can next be seen starring alongside Nicolas Cage in Looking Glass, where Cage plays a man who must save his wife (Tunney) and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a motel and the strange people who visit there.

Looking Glass hits select theaters, DVD and VOD on February 16.