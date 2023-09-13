Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spawn, Wonder Woman, and The Crow

The top ten for this week features many returning books, almost a Top-10 All-Star list! Hype isn't cooling off of Dazzler and the Ahsoka series. From the spider-verse, we see the return of Spider-Boy! Alongside this newcomer are returning top ten spider-verse veterans, Miles Morales, symbiote suit Spidey, and Miguel O'Hara. G'Nort's swimsuit book has taken a top spot with a beautifully designed Wonder Woman incentive cover. Progress on The Crow film has propelled a rarely-seen book onto our top ten. Finally, at the top spot is a constant top seller making his debut on the most popular game in the world, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0! Find out who that is by reading below!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: STAR WARS KANAN #6 | MARVEL | 2015 | The Ahsoka series is halfway through its season, and reviews have been mostly positive! With so many characters from the rebels appearing in the series, it makes sense that this book is jumping into our top ten lists. The big money maker initially was the full set of cameos in STAR WARS KANAN #1. This issue, which contains the first full appearances, has overtaken as the top book to own. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 and an NM raw FMV of $102.

#9: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | Not so long ago, Dazzler's books were barely moving, even with some books in the dollar bin. When the pandemic hit, minor keys like this started going for a premium. This book took off slower than other books. That all changed a couple of weeks ago when the rumor that Taylor Swift may cameo as the mutant superstar. Although we have no information on whether this rumor is true, Taylor Swift has enough star power to launch this book into our top ten weekly. Don't believe that? Here's an example: Taylor Swift's recent movie, Eras Tour, broke the presales ticket record recently. This record was recently held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most financially successful MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame. Imagine for a moment if this is true and then a step further if Marvel recognizes the long-term potential in Ms. Swift. Do not underestimate what the Taylor Swift fans can accomplish! We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $9.

#8: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Miguel O'Hara is another spider-verse staple that ceases to lose popularity. His debut in Across the Spider-Verse took him to the top spot. Since the movie release, 2099's first appearance has been swinging back and forth between our top ten and runner-up lists. This book has a long way to go before people lose complete interest. We tracked it at a high sale of $71 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a raw NM FMV of $18.

#7: THE CROW: FLESH & BLOOD #1 | KITCHEN SINK; TOP DOLLAR COMICS | 1996 | The Crow film reboot has had a historically shaky journey. It's taken quite a while to get its footing. However, production has wrapped, and the film is scheduled to debut in 2024, despite the actors' and writers' strikes. Moreso, producer Sam Pressman is ramping up hype for the film. He stated that the film will "blow people's minds" and is an "anti-Marvel movie." Pressman alluded to this film being the beginning of a shared universe, possibly branching into video games and an animated series. With very little info to go on, one thing we know for sure is that the producer behind the film has high hopes that The Crow will be the birth of a new, expanded universe. Within that universe, there's speculation around Iris Shaw, another victim of death resurrected by the crow, being present in the new film. Her first appearance in this issue has been taking off! We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $6.

#6: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | Black suit Spider-Man and Venom's debut are among the most anticipated MCU events. Since the end credits scene showed Tom Hardy's Venom leave behind a piece of the symbiote, fans have been anticipating the debut of this classic storyline. While the Avengers: Secret Wars movie may not adapt this particular storyline, yet it could be incorporated differently. There are no updates on the Secret Wars movie, but fans are still clamoring for a copy of this classic cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $650 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $151.

#5: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | Miles Morales' first appearance has been making wild swings in the past few months. There are weeks where we speculate whether Miles Morales' heat will cool off, and then the following week, it lands on our top ten. Miles Morales is arguably the second most popular spider-variant in existence, and fans put their money where their mouth is when it comes to his first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,699 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $432.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Have you forgotten about Spider-Boy? The fandom hasn't! November begins the first solo series for the Spider-Sidekick. Spider-Boy has, thus far, been an integral character in the most recent Spider-Man stories. This book was an instant hit when it was released, and many believed the hype would go away as quickly as it appeared. However, this book continues to soar, and fans can't get enough of Bailey Briggs! We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $33.

#3: X-MEN #130 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1980 | This book has been popping off since the rumor that Taylor Swift may appear in Deadpool 3 as The Dazzler! Dazzler's first appearance has consistently remained in our top 10 lists. Since the rumor began, we have yet to have an official confirmation of whether this was true. In fact, director Shawn Levy shared that all the cameo rumors floating around may or may not be accurate. Levy is holding all the Deadpool 3 secrets as close to his chest as possible. Until we get a full confirmation or denial, Swift fans and comic fans alike are picking up the first appearance of Dazzler. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,320 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw FN FMV of $98 as copies flood the market.

#2: G'NORT'S ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION #1 – PABLO VILLALOBOS (1:25) | DC | 2023 | Wonder Woman covers have been fetching top dollar in the aftermarket. This book is no exception. The ever-lovin' Green Lantern, G'nort, features a beach day for DC's most popular characters. Many characters pose for their best beach swimsuit artwork, from Nightwing to Poison Ivy. Out of all the covers, Villalobos' cover has been a top seller. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $112.

#1: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Three weeks ago, we covered the resurgence of SPAWN #1 sales. At that time, McFarlane used his SDCC panel to announce that Spawn would be debuting in one of the world's most popular video games. Although the name wasn't announced, last week, a data mine leak revealed a slew of new skins coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Among those skins were Skeletor (He-Man), Alucard (Helsing), Ash (Evil Dead), and Spawn! Spawn debuting in the most popular game in the world is massive news for the character. In fact, this news has shot SPAWN #1 straight to the top of our lists! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $30.

