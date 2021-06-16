The Dead Zone Collector's Edition Blu-ray Full Special Features List Revealed

✖

Blu-ray distributor Scream Factory announced earlier this year that they would be releasing a Collector's Edition of the Stephen King adaptation The Dead Zone, with the company having officially released the slate of special features fans can expect from the release. Like many other Scream Factory releases, the upcoming Collector's Edition of The Dead Zone will include not just previously released featurettes, but also multiple new supplemental materials, such as all-new commentary tracks, interviews, and an upgraded 4K scan. Check out the complete list of special features below before the new Blu-ray of The Dead Zone hits shelves on July 27th.

Scream Factory describes the film, "Schoolteacher Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) had a beautiful fiancée, a rewarding career and a fortunate life ... until one tragic accident changed everything. After slamming into an 18-wheeler, Johnny is plunged into a five-year coma. When he awakens, he finds his true collision was with destiny – he now has the remarkable gift (or curse) of seeing into the future. From horror master Stephen King and Director David Cronenberg (Scanners, Dead Ringers), this supernatural thriller turns an everyday guy into a reluctant hero ... saving children in danger, helping the police, and finding a serial killer. But Johnny's next vision may be his most terrifying yet ..."

The disc's special features are as follows:

NEW 2021 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Sarah’s Story – an interview with actress Brooke Adams

NEW Cold Visions: Producing The Dead Zone – featuring interviews with production manager John M. Eckert and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov

NEW Audio Commentary with director of photography Mark Irwin

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Michael Gingold

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian/author Dr. Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

NEW Audio Commentary with film music historian Daniel Schweiger with isolated score selections

Trailers from Hell – Mick Garris on The Dead Zone

Memories from The Dead Zone

The Look of The Dead Zone

Visions of The Dead Zone

The Politics of The Dead Zone

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Behind-the-Scenes still gallery

(Photo: Scream Factory)

You can head to Scream Factory's official website to pre-order your copy today before The Dead Zone Collector's Edition officially hits shelves on July 27th. Fans who preorder their copy will also receive a free 18" X 24" poster of the Blu-ray's new cover while supplies last.

