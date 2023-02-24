The Exorcist Adds Jennifer Nettles in Major Role

Now that David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy has come to an end, the director is rebooting another classic horror franchise. It was previously announced that The Exorcist would be getting its own legacy sequel from Green, and the film is set to feature the long-awaited return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. The upcoming movie is set to star Leslie Odem Jr. (Hamilton, Glass Onion) as the father of a possessed child, who turns to Burstyn's character for help. Recently, more casting news has been announced, including The Handmaid Tale's Ann Dowd as well as Lidya Jewett, who played Young Nakia in Black Panther. Today, Variety revealed that Broadway star Jennifer Nettles has also joined the cast.

Nettles' part in The Exorcist is currently unknown, but she is described as having a "primary role." In addition to playing Roxy Hart in Chicago and Jenna Hunterson in Waitress on Broadway, Nettles has also appeared in HBOs The Righteous Gemstones as well as the Oscar-nominated film, Harriet. She is also a judge on the TBS competition series, Go-Big Show, and has won Grammys alongside her band, Sugarland.

Why Did Ellen Burstyn Agree To Come Back For The Exorcist?

After years of refusing to play Chris MacNeil again, Burstyn recently admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that it was the huge payday that helped get her back.

"You know, what happened was I've turned down many versions of The Exorcist 2. I've said no every time," Burstyn explained. "This time they offered me a whole bunch of money and I still said no. And then they surprised me and they came back and said, 'We doubled the offer.' I said, 'OK, let me think about this.' I thought, 'That's a lot of money. Let me think about it.' The next thought that came to mind was: 'I feel like the devil is asking my price.' And the next thought that came to mind was, 'My price is a scholarship program for talented students at our master's degree program at Pace University. That's my price.' So I then went back and upped their up and ended up getting what I want. And I've got a scholarship program for young actors."

Burstyn added, "And I've shot most of the picture. The writer-director, David Gordon Green, I like very much. I met with him and we talked about the script and so forth and I promised him four more days if he needed them. And he's edited the film and he wants the four days, so I'm going back in November to shoot four more days. And it'll come out in [2023] on the 50th anniversary of The Exorcist, the original."

The Exorcist franchise will return with a new movie on October 13th.