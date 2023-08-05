The Exorcist: Believer Not Based on Pazuzu Demon From Original Movie

The upcoming The Exorcist sequel will feature a new demon.

While the upcoming The Exorcist: Believer is set to serve as a direct sequel to the 1973 horror masterpiece The Exorcist, the film also isn't just hitting copy-paste when it comes to the film's demon, either. According to filmmaker David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer isn't bringing back the demon Pazuzu and, instead, will utilize a new demon — though he didn't give specific details.

"We use a new demon, no Pazuzu," Green told IGN. "We feature a demon who studied demonologists might know."

He also explained that the film won't follow the sequels to The Exorcist, though the film doesn't ignore them completely.

"We're not dismissing the other sequels, there's just not a real relationship," Green said.

Will Original The Exorcist Star Linda Blair Appear in The Exorcist: Believer?

Green shared with Entertainment Weekly that Blair, who played Regan MacNeil in the original The Exorcist, participated in the sequel as a consultant, but didn't confirm any additional participation.

"We were lucky and had Linda as a technical advisor," Green said. "She helped us bring excellent performances out of young actresses. It was really valuable having a relationship with her and being able to get her as part of this conversation."

What is The Exorcist: Believer About?

Here is the official synopsis for The Exorcist: Believer: "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, see out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like this before: Chris MacNeil."

The Exorcist: Believer "also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend.

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment.

The executive producers are Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yücer. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse/Morgan Creek Entertainment production in association with Rough House Pictures."

The Exorcist: Believer lands in theaters on October 13th.

Are you looking forward to The Exorcist: Believer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!