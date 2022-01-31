The Fall of the House of Usher Director Confirms Production Start With Photo From Set

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself for bringing some of the most beloved horror authors to life, thanks to projects inspired by Stephen King, Shirley Jackson, and Henry James, with his latest project, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, potentially being his most ambitious endeavor yet. After initially teasing the project last year, Flanagan is finally moving forward on the new series, as he took to Twitter to share a slate of the series to announce that filming was officially underway. The Fall of the House of Usher doesn’t yet have a release date.

“And we’re off,” Flanagan captioned the photo.

GoodReads details that The Fall of the House of Usher “recounts the terrible events that befall the last remaining members of the once-illustrious Usher clan before it is — quite literally — rent asunder. With amazing economy, Poe plunges the reader into a state of deliciously agonizing suspense. It’s a must-read for fans of the golden era of horror writing.”

Flanagan’s most recent series was Midnight Mass, an original story about a series of bizarre incidents that begin to unfold within a small island community. Prior to that, Flanagan delivered Netflix fans The Haunting of Hill House, based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, which blended together various elements from the works of Henry James. While this new project will understandably use its namesake as inspiration, Flanagan previously teased the project will once again be blending together a number of different elements from across Poe stories.

“This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe,” Flanagan shared on Twitter last year. “This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we’ve never done anything quite like this before. I’m so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary…’”

The cast of the new series includes Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

