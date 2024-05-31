The First Omen Offering Los Angeles Fans Unique Pizza Offer on 6/6

The 20th Century Studios prequel The First Omen landed in theaters earlier this year, and horror fans have even more reason to celebrate the franchise, as next week marks the iconic date of 6/6, a significant date for the long-running franchise. In addition to the notable date's connection to the franchise itself, 20th Century Studios has teamed up with Purgatory Pizza in Los Angeles for a unique promotional opportunity, in which fans ordering two pizzas can get $6.66 off their order with the code "666." Additionally, the first 200 orders will receive a copy of The First Omen on Digital. The First Omen is out now on Digital and streaming on Hulu and hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 30th.

Per press release, "To celebrate The First Omen home entertainment release, 20th Century Studios has partnered with Purgatory Pizza to offer a devilishly good deal. On June 6th, consumers can enjoy $6.66 off their order of two or more pizzas. As an added treat, the first 200 customers will receive a free digital copy of The First Omen to make it a movie night at home."

Promotional details are as follows:

Enjoy $6.66 off your order of two or more pizzas on 6/6 at Purgatory Pizza (online and in-store) at 1326 E. 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Use code 666 for online orders

The first 200 orders will receive a free digital copy of The First Omen

Promotion is available for one day only



The First Omen is described, "In this psychological horror prequel to the classic Omen films, a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. Soon, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith, and that reveals a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living). The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas (Firestarter)."

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

The Mystery of Margaret – Join director Arkasha Stevenson and stars Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy, and Maria Caballero as they dive into the character of Margaret, her relationships with other characters, and how she's manipulated while trying to solve the film's horrifying mystery.

The Director's Vision – Director Arkasha Stevenson talks about her love of horror films, the opportunity to expand on The Omen legacy, and crafting The First Omen entirely through a female lens. She also describes shooting in Rome, and the cast recounts working with Arkasha.

Signs of The First Omen - Join the director and talented artists as they reveal some of the symbolism within the set designs and the costumes. Learn how the use of practical effects blurs the line between what is real and what is not in The First Omen's terrifying world.

The First Omen is out now on Digital and streaming on Hulu and hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 30th.

