The Invisible Man Star Has a Disappointing Update on a Sequel

Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man was one of the most critically acclaimed horror movies of 2020 and brought with it an open-ended finale, but despite the potential to continue telling stories in that world, star Aldis Hodge confirmed he hasn't heard about any development of a possible sequel. Understandably, the pandemic shuttering movie theaters in 2020, just weeks after The Invisible Man landed in theaters, and last year's writers' and actors' strikes have impacted all of Hollywood, but for this much time to go by without any updates would make a follow-up seem unlikely in the near future. Whannell is returning to the world of Universal Monsters, however, as he is set to direct a reboot of The Wolf Man, which currently has an October 25th release date.

"No, I haven't heard any updates. I know people were talking about it, I was like, 'Who's gonna be the invisible person. Is it gonna be The Invisible Baby? Like what are we doing?' No, I'm kidding," Hodge shared with Screen Rant about possible sequel news. "If they did a sequel, I think that'd be awesome. Leigh Whannell is amazing, working with him was just fantastic, and his sort of knack for suspense and drawing that out. I think he can write a playbook on that, so if that was something -- and Elisabeth Moss, she's great. We had a really nice time on that, so yeah, if there was a sequel, I'm definitely down, but I haven't heard any murmurings since."

In Whannell's film, Moss played a woman who was targeted by an ex-boyfriend who had faked his own death and used a suit that made him appear invisible to harass her seemingly from beyond the grave. Hodge played James, the longtime friend of Moss's character, who assisted her in getting her revenge in the film's finale.

Back in 2022, Moss herself confirmed that neither she nor Whannell had necessarily moved on the from adventure entirely.

"I can't really say much, but it's definitely not -- it's not necessarily in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice," Moss shared with ComicBook.com about a potential sequel. "And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It's not in the rearview. How's that?"

Acknowledging the somewhat cryptic tease, Moss joked, "Like I have [producer] Jason Blum on one shoulder and Universal on the other, and I'm just like, 'Please don't be mad at me.'"

