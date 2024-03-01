The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Gets Season 6 Return Date

Fans of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs have been given specials this year, but Shudder has offered up the exciting confirmation that the rest of the supersized Season 6 is set to continue later this month. The program is set to resume normal programming with an event honoring B-movie icon Roger Corman, and then the regular series will be delivering fans surprise double features on a bi-weekly schedule, as opposed to previous seasons airing installments on a weekly basis. The Roger Corman special is set to debut on Friday, March 15th, which will then be available On Demand on March 17th.

Per press release, "Shudder revealed today the midseason premiere date for The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs' supersized sixth season, which kicks off with The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, an all-new special premiering on Friday, March 15th at 9 p.m. ET on the Shudder TV and AMC+ TV feeds. Following the special, all-new episodes debut biweekly on Fridays. Fans can also watch the season On Demand on Shudder and AMC+ the Sunday after each episode premieres.

"Recorded live from Las Vegas, Joe Bob celebrates legendary filmmaker Roger Corman's first 70 years in Hollywood with The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, featuring guests of honor Roger and Julie Corman -- and a surprise visit from one of Roger's oldest friends and collaborators, Bruce Dern. Following the special, The Last Drive-In continues with Joe Bob's signature movie watch parties every other Friday night, featuring single titles and surprises.

"The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings."

Earlier this year, fans were treated to a Valentine's Day-themed special with Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine, which featured the films Freeway and Vamp. The partnership between AMC and Shudder has also allowed the series to highlight AMC programming, which includes focusing on various The Walking Dead spinoffs. Ahead of the Season 6 return, fans can also check out The Last Drive-In: The Ones Who Live, in which host Briggs highlights the premiere episode of the long-awaited reunion between Rick and Michonne, which airs on Shudder on March 1st at 9 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for updates on The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

