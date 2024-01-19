The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Bringing New Valentine's Day Special to Shudder

Halloween might be the time that most audiences dive into the world of horror, but for the most passionate of fans, celebrating all things spooky is a year-round occasion, which is why horror host Joe Bob Briggs is set to deliver Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine on Shudder next month. As has become the tradition with all of his Shudder specials and with his weekly The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs series, the movies being screened will only be revealed live, but he and cohost Darcy "The Mail Girl" will surely deliver all the wit and wisdom about those films that audiences have come to expect from the pair. Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine will premiere live on Shudder TV on February 9th at 9 p.m. ET and will be available On Demand on Shudder on February 11th.

Shudder teases of the event, "Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mailgirl honor the lusty sting of Cupid's arrow with a kinky double-feature featuring blood, sex, and the dark side of love."

As any Shudder subscriber can tell you, a "kinky double-feature" with "blood, sex, and the dark side of love" could describe dozens of films available on the platform, so we'll have to wait until closer to the occasion to start making guesses about what the two films could be. Back in 2021, Joe Bob Put a Spell on You featured Tammy and the T-Rex and The Love Witch, while 2022's Joe Bob's Heartbreak Trailer Park screened Black Roses and Frankenhooker. Last year's Joe Bob's Vicious Vegas Valentine marked one of the most memorable holiday specials, as it not only featured Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge and Nekromantik, but it also included a wedding ceremony between two fans who had won the event through one of Briggs' auctions.

Whether it be Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, Briggs' holiday specials typically feature unexpected films that audiences might have overlooked from the Shudder library, while also highlighting some of the platform's exclusive films. With movies like Videodrome, Knives and Skin, Slumber Party Massacre, and The Velvet Vampire all being added to the platform on February 1st, we wouldn't be at all surprised if any of these new additions are highlighted in the event.

