The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Gets Trailer for Remaining Season 6 Episodes

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is returning for the rest of its super-sized Season 6 this week, kicking off a batch of new episodes with The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, with Shudder revealing a trailer that teases the excitement of the upcoming episodes. Don't count on this trailer spoiling any surprises that the series will be offering audiences, however, as the regular format of the proper series keeps a tight lid on the movies that will be honored each night. Check out the trailer for The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs below before it returns to Shudder on March 15th.

Per press release, "Shudder revealed today the trailer and key art for the supersized sixth season of The Last Drive-In, premiering Friday, March 15th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV. The season kicks off with a special, The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, followed by all-new watch parties every other Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will also be available on demand on Shudder and AMC+ each Sunday following the Friday broadcast premiere.

"Recorded live from Las Vegas, Joe Bob celebrates legendary filmmaker Roger Corman's first 70 years in Hollywood with The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, featuring guests of honor Roger and Julie Corman -- and a surprise visit from one of Roger's oldest friends and collaborators, Bruce Dern. After the special, The Last Drive-In continues with Joe Bob's signature movie watch parties on a biweekly schedule, featuring single feature spotlights and surprises."

The broadcast schedule for the rest of the season does mark a bit of a change for the program, as it previously would deliver audiences a double feature of films on a weekly basis. By spreading out the films and offering longer breaks between each installment, fans will have new installments to look forward to for more months.

At this rate, new installments of the series could take us into late summer, which would then allow The Last Drive-In to carry out the rest of the year with specials potentially honoring Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.

