The Mean One: Horror Parody of the Grinch Debuting in December

The joyful nature of winter holidays means that audiences get quite the contradiction when a horror film takes place during those festivities, though the upcoming film The Mean One from XYZ Films looks to be diving even further into that juxtaposition, as it's inspired by Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Despite not directly name-checking that narrative, its title comes from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," popularized in the 1966 animated special. To make for an even more special experience, the film will be made available for free on December 15th.

Per press release, "In the audacious new parody, The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure... but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes too small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast."

"In The Mean One, David Howard Thornton -- currently in 800+ cinemas as Terrifier 2's Art the Clown -- further cements his presence in horror history with this newly iconic slasher villain. Holiday aficionados who think they know The Mean One are in for a very big surprise.

(Photo: XYZ Films)

"Directed by LaMorte with a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, The Mean One stars David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher. A co-production between A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures, the feature is produced by Schumacher, LaMorte, and Martine Melloul. Executive Producers are Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone."

XYZ Films' Manager of Acquisitions and Development Alex Williams shared in a statement, "As a passionate fan of seasonal horror (and the Terrifier franchise), The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal 'nice list.' This movie is a stunningly great time with a ferociously subversive turn from David Howard Thornton -- and XYZ Films is so proud to be bringing this soon-to-be iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season."

The Mean One will be available on December 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!