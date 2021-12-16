Netflix Viewers Are Outraged The Grinch Isn’t Streaming For Christmas Season

How the Grinch Stole Christmas isn’t on Netflix and people are upset about it. Both the Holiday classic and The Grinch from 2000 are curiously missing from the service. Just last year, viewers could boot up Netflix and enjoy the festive animated movie and its live-action counterpart. But, in the world of increased streaming services, there are too many places to look. For the animated feature, Peacock or Amazon Prime Video are going to be your best bet for streaming content. Meanwhile, there are places like Hulu for the later movies. It’s a bit of a hassle to have to cross-reference a spreadsheet just to watch something on television that you’ve enjoyed with your family your entire life. But, that’s the state of the media landscape at the moment. But, at least take some comfort in the fact that you might not be the only person upset that a Holiday staple is now behind a paywall. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

Here’s a synopsis of that live-action version of The Grinch:

Netflix is so trash , how y’all don’t have the grinch up .. it’s December — Mutheleo (@Muhasaaa) December 14, 2021

“In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).”

I wish the grinch was on Netflix😭 — CM (@_cdad) December 13, 2021

why tf is the grinch not on netflix — Sierra (@SierraGalvez) December 15, 2021

How do you keep the grinch on Netflix ALL year but take it off… now? — Kylee Clint (@kylee_clint) December 14, 2021

I just don’t understand how the grinch is not on Netflix. — Daniela (@DashingDaniela) December 13, 2021

Netflix needs to bring the grinch back 😒😩 — 𝕂🌻 (@karygh_) December 14, 2021

The grinch ain’t on Hulu or Netflix .. pic.twitter.com/BKFsLXBSD5 — Lil Brixk 🧱 (@BrixkJames) December 16, 2021

Mostly angry that the grinch isn’t on Netflix…🙄 — T-🍯. (@_t_honey) December 15, 2021

