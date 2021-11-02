Original Grinch TV Special Finally Added to a Streaming Service

A few TV Christmas specials have long been holiday season staples in households all across the country, with families gathering together each year to watch them each and every year. As beloved as these specials are, they are sometimes hard to watch online if you’re one of the many people who has cut ties with traditional cable. Fortunately, things are a little bit easier this year, as one of the most popular Christmas specials was finally added to a streaming service.

1966’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a must for many during the holiday season, and now you don’t have to worry about purchasing it or figuring out which of your friends has cable. The beloved animated special was added to Peacock on the morning of November 1st, allowing anyone with a subscription to watch it this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best part is that Peacock has a free version of its service, so you can watch the Grinch special without having to pay for yet another streaming service.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas isn’t the only movie that was just added to Peacock. The streaming service saw a slew of new titles added to its roster at the start of November. You can check out the full list of brand new additions below.

Are you going to be checking out How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Peacock this year? Let us know in the comments!