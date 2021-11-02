Original Grinch TV Special Finally Added to a Streaming Service

A few TV Christmas specials have long been holiday season staples in households all across the country, with families gathering together each year to watch them each and every year. As beloved as these specials are, they are sometimes hard to watch online if you’re one of the many people who has cut ties with traditional cable. Fortunately, things are a little bit easier this year, as one of the most popular Christmas specials was finally added to a streaming service.
1966’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a must for many during the holiday season, and now you don’t have to worry about purchasing it or figuring out which of your friends has cable. The beloved animated special was added to Peacock on the morning of November 1st, allowing anyone with a subscription to watch it this year.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The best part is that Peacock has a free version of its service, so you can watch the Grinch special without having to pay for yet another streaming service.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas isn’t the only movie that was just added to Peacock. The streaming service saw a slew of new titles added to its roster at the start of November. You can check out the full list of brand new additions below.
17 Again
2012
A Knight’s Tale
A Million Ways to Die in the West
The Addams Family
Along Came Polly
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade II
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Casper’s Scare School
Christmas in Compton
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Cold Light of day
Conan the Destroyer
County Line
Cry-Baby
Dallas Buyers Club
Dazed and Confused
Death at a Funeral
Deck the Halls
The Deer Hunter
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
Downton Abbey
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!
End of Days
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Evan Almighty
Far and Away
Goodfellas
Hairspray Live!
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
High Holiday
The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
How Murray Saved Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Animated Special)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Last Song
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legal Action
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Lone Survivor
Lucy
Menace II Society
Midnight Run
Mo’ Money
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Munich
Mystery Men
Neighbors
Non-Stop
The Notebook
An Officer and a Gentleman
Patriot Games
Peter Pan Live!
Pitch Black
The Proposal
Salt
Santa’s Slay
Savannah Sunrise
Santa Claus: The Movie
Scent of a Woman
Se7en
The Sound of Music Live!
Ted 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Sacred Scroll of Death
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Christmas
TMNT
Trainwreck
Turbo
Unstoppable
W.
Walk the Line
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
The Wiz Live!
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
You’ve Got Mail
Are you going to be checking out How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Peacock this year? Let us know in the comments!