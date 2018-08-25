‘The Meg’ Clings to Second Place at the Box Office

The top two remain firm at the box office this weekend, as Crazy Rich Asians tops the list for the second straight weekend and The Meg remains firmly in second place.

Crazy Rich Asians could bring in as much as $25 million, showing impressive staying power after opening to $26 million last weekend.

The Meg remains in second place and is looking at a third-weekend haul of $12 million. That will bring the box total for Jason Statham‘s giant shark horror thriller to $104.4 million. The film has already made $368 million worldwide.

Melissa McCarthy’s is opening in third place, earning about $10.1 million after earning $3.95 on Friday. That would be the lowest opening weekend ever for McCarthy. The film is directed by Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson and chairman of the Jim Henson Company. The film sees McCarthy teaming up with a puppet detective to investigate a string of murders in Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible film, Fallout, should earn another $8 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $193.3 million. The film has already made $327 million overseas.

Mark Wahlberg’s CIA thriller Mile 22 will earn another $6 million in its second weekend. The film opened to $13.7 million last week and has made $19.6 million worldwide.

Alpha, the origin story of the relationship between man and dog, will earn about $5.8 million in its second weekend. The film’s total will stand at $20 million domestic.

Christopher Robin, Disney’s live-action Winnie the Pooh movie, will earn another $5.6 million. The film, which stars Ewan McGregor, will have a four-week total of $76.8 million.

Also opening this weekend is AXL, a film about a robotic dog. The movie is expecting to earn $2.48 million in its first weekend.

1. Crazy Rich Asians

Week Two

Friday: $7 million

Weekend: $25 million

Total: $76.8 million

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse — Nick’s disapproving mother.

Crazy Rich Asians is adapted from the novel written by Kevin Kwan. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.

2. The Meg

Week Three

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $12.2 million

Total: $104.4 million

A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber, based on the book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The film stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis.

3. The Happytime Murders

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.9 million

Total: $10.2 million

In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives — one human and the other a puppet — must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show.

The Happytime Murders is directed by Brian Henson from a script by Todd Berger. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and Bill Barretta as Phil Philips.

4. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Week Five

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $8 million

Total: $193.9 million

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

5. Mile 22

Week Two

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $5.9 million

Total: $25 million

CIA operative James Silva leads a small but lethal paramilitary team on an urgent and dangerous mission. They must transport a foreign intelligence asset from an American embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield for extraction — a distance of 22 miles. Silva and the soldiers soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset.

Mile 22 is directed by Peter Berg, written by Lea Carpenter with story by credits for Carpenter and Graham Roland, and stars Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey.

6. Alpha

Week Two

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $5.8 million

Total: $20.4 million

Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he’s left for dead during his first hunt with his Cro-Magnon tribe. He soon forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, Keda and the wolf must now trek through a harsh and unforgiving landscape to make it home before winter.

Alpha is directed by Albert Hughes from a screenplay by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt, based on a story by Hughes. The film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, and Jens Hultén.

7. Christopher Robin

Week Four

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

Total: $76.8 million

Christopher Robin — now a family man living in London — receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher’s help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends — Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once reunited, the lovable bear and the gang travel to the big city to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life.

Christopher Robin is a live-action film inspired by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh franchise. The film stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character alongside Hayley Atwell, as well as the voices of Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett.

8. BlacKkKlansman

Week Three

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $5.1 million

Total: $31.8 million

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award winning Get Out.

9. Slender Man

Week Three

Friday: $787,000 million

Weekend: $2.6 million

Total: $25.2 million

Small-town best friends Hallie, Chloe, Wren and Katie go online to try and conjure up the Slender Man — a tall, thin, horrifying figure whose face has no discernible features. Two weeks later, Katie mysteriously disappears during a class trip to a historic graveyard. Determined to find her, the girls soon suspect that the legend of the Slender Man may be all too real.

Slender Man is directed by Sylvain White and written by David Birke, based on the character created by Victor Surge. The film stars Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Annalise Basso, with Javier Botet.

10. AXL

Opening Weekend

Friday: $815,000

Weekend: $2.48

A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog that has advanced artificial intelligence created by the military. After an experiment gone wrong, A.X.L. is discovered hiding in the desert by Alex, a kindhearted outsider who finds a way to connect with the robot. The two soon develop a special friendship based on trust, loyalty and compassion. Helping Miles gain confidence, A.X.L. goes to any length to protect his new companion, including facing off against the scientists who want their creation back.

AXL is written and directed by Oliver Daly, and stars Alex Neustaedter, Becky G, Alex MacNicoll, Dominic Rains, and Thomas Jane.