The Midnight Club Creator Teases Netflix Episodes With Cyborgs, Aliens, Demons, and Murderers

This spooky season Netflix will debut their latest TV series from Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) with his upcoming adaptation of Christopher Pike's novel, The Midnight Club. Though the series will feature an all-star cast of young talent taking on the role of young kids telling each other scary stories. A new behind-the-scenes video from Netflix shows off not only a look at the making of the show but also some fresh details about what will happen in the story as well, like how all of the actors are actually pulling double duty throughout the series. Check out the video in the player below!

"The Midnight Club is the story of these young people at this hospice who are going to die," Flanagan says in the video. "The core conceit of the Midnight Club is that they meet at night to tell each other stories. Our A stories are everything that happens within the hospice itself. Our B stories, the self-contained stories that the kids tell each other, are wide-open....Ghosts, witches, monsters, werewolves, cyborgs, aliens, demons, murderers...That makes it a playground for directors."

He continued, "Christopher Pike wrote The Midnight Club. I have been a fan since I was a kid. It's been a dream project of mine as a way to see so many of the stories that we loved growing up come to life on the screen. Fans of Christopher Pike will be able to look forward to a celebration of his work. This isn't just one story. This is a dive into his library."

Netflix describes The Midnight Club as follows: "At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike."

Starring Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever), The Midnight Club will premiere on October 7th.