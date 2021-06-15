Netflix's The Midnight Club Directors Revealed

✖

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has taken to Twitter to confirm the slate of directors that will take the helm of Netflix's Christopher Pike adaptation The Midnight Club. The director of Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game will serve as creator and executive producer, stepping behind the camera for the first episode. Other directors confirmed to work on the new series include Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), and frequent Flanagan collaborator Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

"Honored to announce the other filmmakers helming eps of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB," Flanagan wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful and lucky to collaborate with such terrific artists." The Midnight Club tells the story of a group of terminally ill teens who live at the Rotterdam Home, who assemble together to swap spooky stories at midnight. They eventually all make a pact that whichever of them is the first to pass away, they'll attempt to make contact with the rest of the group from beyond the grave.

The titular Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota with other cast members including Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drak, and scream queen Heather Langenkamp.

"I began brainstorming an adaptation of The Midnight Club as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike," Flanagan shared last year about the series. "Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there... the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there's a chance it'll be part of the show."

The Midnight Club is only one of many young adult horror stories from Christopher Pike, having also written books like The Thirst and Chain Letter series, in addition to Remember Me and Alosha. The upcoming series will also reportedly incorporate mythology from other Pike stories.