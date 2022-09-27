The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released

Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the A green splat on Rotten Tomatoes is sadly something that Zombie and his fans are used to seeing happen. All of his movies to date have been rated "Rotten," and yet the man still has an audience eager to see what he puts out next. Here's a history of his films vs the critics: House of 1000 Corpses – 20%

The Devil's Rejects – 54%

Halloween (2007) – 28%

Halloween II (2009) – 23%

The Lords of Salem – 46%

31 – 47%

3 From Hell – 58% Here's what critics are saying about The Munsters:

ComicBook.com, 2 out of 5 "The film undoubtedly comes from creatives who have an immense passion for the source material, but that passion can only take us so far. We can't help but wonder who this movie is for, as the various updates and changes from the source material likely won't sit well with fans of the original series, while there isn't much that feels like it's attempting to appeal more towards younger audiences. Even though Zombie has a history of delivering deranged stories, he fully embraces the family-friendly tone of the franchise, without any winks or innuendoes that the project wanted to make off-color jokes but wasn't allowed to." Patrick Cavanaugh, ComicBook.com

BloodyDisgusting.com, 1.5 out of 5 "While his choices here fascinate as often as they clash with one another, Zombie's struggle to reconcile his vision with the source material results in a perplexing, failed experiment that quickly overstays its welcome." - Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting

RogerEbert.com, 3.5 out of 4 "A completely innocent, at times screamingly funny movie that's mostly about an idealized world made of '60s cultural icons." - Scout Tafoya, RogerEbert.com

TheWrap.com "Zombie just seems to want to live in a peacefully eccentric world, where creatures can party down and suck some blood without having to worry about any of the normies bothering them. The appeal is understandable, but it doesn't make for much of a movie." - William Bibbiani, TheWrap

AVClub.com, B- "As a movie, it's nothing but loose ends, a lukewarm stew of concepts that haven't been stirred enough to combine in the cauldron. But as a faux television pilot, the actors, the sketches, the sight gags, and the puns mesh together endearingly." - Leigh Monson, AV Club

MovieCrypt.com, 1 out of 4 "Rob Zombie's film is a checklist of things... that, unlike Herman Munster himself, never adds up to more than their individual parts. Even Grandpa's absent Dragula couldn't have saved it." - Kevin A. Ranson, MovieCrypt.com

IGN.com, 6 out of 10 "The Munsters is a wholesome labor of love that's probably for the most diehard sitcom fans because for better and worse, Rob Zombie makes the Munsters reboot he wants to see." – Matt Donato, IGN Movies