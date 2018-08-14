‘The Nun’: Coffin Teaser Released

The upcoming spin-off from The Conjuring franchise, The Nun, claims to be the darkest chapter in the shared universe thus far, which an all-new TV spot tries to prove. Get a taste of the horrors in store for audiences in the TV spot above before seeing the film in theaters on July 7th.

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When The Conjuring debuted in 2013, it became a massive hit in the horror world, which understandably resulted in a sequel. What not all fans had seen coming was that, in addition to earning sequels, the film would also launch spin-offs and continuations of those spin-offs, kicking off a shared universe of horror films.

The first spin-off, Annabelle, depicted how the demonic doll had tormented a family prior to its appearance in The Conjuring. That film earned the prequel Annabelle: Creation while a third film will be hitting theaters next year.

The Nun was inspired by a demonic presence featured in The Conjuring 2, with the action leaving the confines of a household and terrorizing a new locale.

“When [The Conjuring director] James [Wan] and I sat down, and we talked story, we wanted [it] to be a little bit more of a mission-based movie,” screenwriter Gary Dauberman revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to give a little bit of an action-adventure flavor to it, rather than just someone moving into a house and something creepy happens.”

He added, “We wanted something very atmospheric, very moody — and setting it in Romania certainly accomplishes that.”

The film stars Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir, Bonnie Aarons, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and Jonas Bloquet.

The Nun debuts in theaters on September 7th.

Do you think this new film could be as terrifying as previous entries into the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T YouTube, Warner Bros. Pictures]