‘The Predator’ To Get Last-Minute Reshoots Before Summer Premiere

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about director Shane Black‘s newest film The Predator, hopefully reviving the popular franchise after the misfire of 2010s Predators.

The latest update indicates that the new movie in the franchise will be going back to Vancouver next month for a round of reshoots, fleshing out the film before it premieres in theaters later this summer.

A posting to the Director’s Guild of Canada website (via AVP Galaxy) indicates that a production called “Ollie” will film for two weeks at the end of March. The Predator was filming under the same working title last year, with principal photography wrapping up in June.

While it remains to be seen if The Predator is in trouble with these reshoots or not, rumors and rumblings don’t bode well for the film. After test screenings in November, some reports surfaced that Black’s take on the long-running franchise proved divisive among audiences, with the main point of contention being the film’s humor.

Apparently it’s a different direction for the franchise, but one that seems to adhere to Black’s trademark style as a filmmaker.

Not much is known about the new film, though actor Thomas Jane opened up about the plot while speaking with Shadow Nation in November.

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan, Iraq war or whatever,” said Jane. “But we’re all f—ing crazy so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds. We’re all like shellshocked, PTSD… soldiers. We’re at the VA hospital and we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out…this is backstory, I don’t think we really see this…somebody flips out and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too.

“And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics,” Jane said. “They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘f–k that man, let’s go kill these f–king Predators ourselves’ and we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there.”

Whether the reshoots brings any major changes to Black’s film, or if they’re just getting some pickup footage to help with the flow of the movie, remains to be seen.

The Predator is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 3rd.