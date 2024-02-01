The Ring Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Details Revealed With a 30% Off Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First unveiled around Halloween last year, The Ring Collection from Scream Factory packages The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) and Rings (2017) together in a 4K Ultra HD set. It also comes in a slipcase featuring the iconic image of the demon Samara Morgan crawling out of the TV. It was originally slated for a December release, but pre-orders have been pushed back to March 19th here on Amazon where it is currently on sale for $62.99 – 30% off the $89.99 list price. What's more, the full details regarding special features have been revealed, and you can check them out below.

The Ring:

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski

Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW "Ghost Girl Gone Global"

"Ghost Girl Gone Global" "Don't Watch This" – Collection Of Deleted Footage

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

"The Origin Of Terror"

Cast And Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

The Ring Two:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL VERSION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham

Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham Unrated Version Of the Film

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

Deleted Scenes

"Fear Of Film: Special Effects"

"Faces Of Fear: The Phenomenon"

"Samara: From Eye Of Icon"

"The Power Of Symbols"

The Making Of The Ring Two

Theatrical Trailer

Rings:

NEW 4K MASTER OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Deleted/Extended Scenes

"Terror Comes Full Circle"

"Resurrecting The Dead: Bringing Samara Back"

"Scary Scenes"

The Ring first debuted as a novel in 1991, with a film adaptation hitting Japan in 1998 that would introduce countless movie-goers to the creepy story of a videotape that will kill viewers seven days following its run time. The latest North American movie to follow the cursed tape arrived via Rings in 2017, which is the last time that Samara, the Western equivalent of Sadako, hit the silver screen. North America has some serious catching up to do when it comes to the Eastern portrayal as eight movies featuring Sadako have been released, including an entry that saw The Ring franchise crossing over into the realm of The Grudge, as the movie monsters fought against one another.

Synopsis for The Ring: "It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. Newspaper reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is skeptical of the story until four teenagers all die mysteriously exactly one week after watching just such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery."