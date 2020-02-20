Bryan Cranston Returns as The Shining’s Grady Twins in Creepy Mountain Dew Commercial

Last month saw the debut of a commercial that parodied The Shining, with Bryan Cranston taking on the role of Jick Nicholson’s Jack Torrance, promoting a Mountain Dew campaign that claimed their new Zero Sugar form of the soft drink was just as good as the original, while a new commercial sees the Breaking Bad star playing the Grady twins from the iconic film. Cranston’s many powerful performances throughout his career made fans wonder what his take on Torrance would look like in a new project, though one look at Cranston as the twins will ensure you never look at him or the movie the same way again.

While fans first saw a look at Cranston as the girls in the initial commercial, seeing the full spot focusing on the pair makes for an unsettling experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“DEW launched a Zero Sugar product for the first time ever this January and we’re using our Super Bowl spot to tell fans it’s ‘As Good As the Original, Maybe Even Better.’ We partnered with two major Hollywood actors to help us tell that story on one of the world’s biggest stages,” Erin Chin, Senior Director, Marketing, MTN DEW, shared in a statement when the original commercial debuted. “We hope fans will enjoy the unexpected humor and fantastic casting. Tracee and Bryan had incredible chemistry and the energy on set was dynamic.”

Despite the 1980 The Shining becoming a beloved horror film over the years, author Stephen King wasn’t a fan of the ways Stanley Kubrick adapted his material, resulting in him collaborating with Mick Garris to develop a new miniseries adaptation of the novel in the ’90s. Interestingly, actresses Lisa and Louise Burns, who played the young girls in the 1980 film, previously revealed harsh words about the miniseries.

“No, it was crap,” Lisa revealed back in 2017. “Stephen King bought the rights back and made his own movie. It was an expensive mistake for him because once his book was optioned nobody else could option his book, legally, he had to buy that option back. That was expensive for him…and what a movie he made! He never made any of the money back.”

With last year’s Doctor Sleep, based on the sequel novel, becoming a hit, some have wondered if we could see yet another take on The Shining come together, though the actresses would prefer to let the original film stand on its own.

“Leave it as it is, don’t touch,” Lisa proclaimed. “The master made it, leave it alone”.

What do you think of this new commercial? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!