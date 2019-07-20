The Simpsons Will Parody All Three Seasons of Stranger Things in “Treehouse of Horror XXX”

In the 30 years since its debut, The Simpsons has regularly satirized all elements of pop culture, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to delivering parodies of famous movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Another staple of the series is delivering audiences an annual Halloween-themed episode, which often delivers viewers the series’ signature lampoons of well-known horror tales. For this year’s installment, the series will be offering audiences a parody of Netflix’s Stranger Things with a segment entitled “Danger Things,” which will incorporate elements from all three seasons of the series. The new episode is set to air on October 20th.

Earlier this month, FOX debuted a poster for the new episode which featured the series’ interpretation of the iconic Stranger Things characters, though it was a clip shown at The Simpsons‘ panel today at San Diego Comic-Con which confirmed elements from all three seasons would be appearing [H/T IGN]. The entire segment was screened at the panel, which featured Millhouse as Will Byers being dragged into a different form of the Upside Down, referred to as the “Over Under.” The segment reportedly featured references to the series’ narrative, tone, music, and even overt product placement. The segment even included a reference to the Starcout Mall, which debuted in Season Three of the series earlier this month.

What makes this year’s special even more exciting is that “Treehouse of Horror XXX” will be the 666th episode of The Simpsons.

Stranger Things debuted in 2016, with its blend of horror, sci-fi, and adventure quickly connecting with fans. Additionally, the series’ embrace of all things ’80s struck a specific nostalgic nerve with audiences, growing its following even further. After the third season of the series debuted, Netflix revealed that it had set a new record for the service, being streamed by 40.7 million subscribers within its first four days, eclipsing all other viewing numbers for the first four days of a new season.

In the third season, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Tune in to The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror XXX” on October 20th.

