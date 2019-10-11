Stephen King’s The Stand Casts Katherine McNamara and Eion Bailey

As production on the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Stand continues to move forward, the series has confirmed that Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, and Hamish Linklater have all joined the production. With the list of confirmed cast members already exciting audiences, these most recent additions remind us just how sprawling the storyline is and how large of an ensemble of characters is required to do the source material justice. The King novel was previously adapted into a miniseries in the ’90s, with this new event allowing for a larger scale for the production. The new take on The Stand could be debuting as early as next year.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Eion Bailey will play Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold, in Boulder, Colorado. Bailey is known for his performances in the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and the long-standing television drama ER. Katherine McNamara will play Julie Lawry, a small-town girl with a wild side, she is one of Lloyd’s conquests in Las Vegas. McNamara is best known for the Freeform series Shadowhunters and currently stars in The CW’s Arrow, which is returning for its final season this October.

Hamish Linklater will play Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superflu. Linklater recently wrapped production on the final season of FX’s Legion and will next appear in the TNT drama Tell Me Your Secrets, opposite Lily Rabe.

The actors joins the previously-announced James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Whoopi Goldberg, Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgård, and Henry Zaga, with Josh Boone serving as the series’ showrunner.

What makes this upcoming adaptation so exciting, in addition to the higher production value than the previous adaptation, is that King himself has scripted a new ending for the series which elaborates on the ending provided in the novel.

“Had it for years,” King shared with The New York Times about the new ending. “I always wanted to find out what happened to Stu and Frannie when they went back.”

