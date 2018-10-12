Collector’s Edition ‘The Strangers’ Blu-ray Special Features Details Released

Landing in theaters on March 9 is The Strangers: Prey at Night, a sequel to the 2008 home invasion thriller The Strangers. To help you get caught up on the film, Scream Factory is debuting the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of the original film earlier that week on March 6, loaded with special features.

In the film, “After a 4 a.m. knock at the door and a haunting voice, Kristen McKay (Liv Tyler, The Leftovers) and James Hoyt (Scott Speedman, Underworld) find that their remote getaway becomes a night of psychological terror as three masked strangers invade. Faced with inscrutable tormentors, Kristen and James must go beyond what they think they’re able to endure if they have any hope to survive.”

The Collector’s Edition disc will contain the following:

Disc One:

HD Master Of The Theatrical Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate

The Element Of Terror – Interviews With The Cast And Crew

Strangers At The Door – Interviews With Writer/Director Bryan Bertino And The Cast

Deleted Scenes

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailer

Disc Two:

HD Master Of The Unrated Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate

Defining Moments – An Interview With Writer/Director Bryan Bertino

All The Right Moves – An Interview With Actor Kip Weeks (Man In The Mask)

Brains And Brawn – An Interview With Actress Laura Margolis (Pin Up Girl)

Deep Cuts – An Interview With Editor Kevin Greutert

Still Gallery

For those of you who can’t wait to get your hands on a copy, the Blu-ray is currently available for pre-order, which will get you the movie two weeks before it hits shelves and, while supplies last, will get you an 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new artwork.

The sequel follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.

Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and Martin Henderson star in the film, with the killers being played by Emma Bellomy as Dollface, Lea Enslin as Pin-Up Girl and Damian Maffei as the Man in the Mask.

The sequel was co-written by Bertino and Ben Katai with 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts at the helm.

You can head over to Scream Factory’s website to place your order now.

[H/T Scream Factory]