Scream Factory Releasing Limited Edition ‘The Thing’ Steelbook Blu-ray

While 1978’s Halloween helped establish filmmaker John Carpenter as a defining voice of the horror genre, 1982’s The Thing flexed a different set of directing muscles, delivering audiences a more subdued and science fiction-inspired horror story that is equally effective. To celebrate the film, Scream Factory will be delivering fans a limited edition steelbook Blu-ray of the film, which is jam-packed with bonus features. This set hits shelves on November 3rd.

In the winter of 1982, a twelve-man research team at a remote Antarctic research station discovers an alien buried in the snow for over 100,000 years. Soon unfrozen, the form-changing alien wreaks havoc, creates terror… and becomes one of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This release will be so comprehensive that it stretches out to three discs. The limited edition set consists of the following features:

DISC ONE:

2017 4K Scan Of The Feature Film

DISC TWO:

2K Scan Of The Interpositive Supervised And Approved By Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary With Co-producer Stuart Cohen

Audio Commentary By Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailers (U.S. And German)

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Gallery (Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)

DISC THREE:

Requiem For A Shape Shifter – An Interview With Director John Carpenter In Conversation With Filmmaker Mick Garris

The Men Of Outpost 31 – Interviews With Keith David, Wilford Brimley, David Clennon, Thomas Waites, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur And Joel Polis

Assembling And Assimilation – An Interview With Editor Todd Ramsay

Behind The Chameleon: The Visual Effects Of THE THING – Interviews With Visual Effects Artists Peter Kuran And Susan Turner, Special Make-up Effects Artist Rob Burman, Brian Wade And Stop Motion Animators Randall William Cook And Jim Aupperle

Sounds From The Cold – Interviews With Supervising Sound Editor David Lewis Yewdall And Special Sound Effects Designer Alan Howarth

Between The Lines – An Interview With Novelization Author Alan Dean Foster

Back Into The Cold: A Return To The Shooting Locations Of THE THING – An Animated Photo Gallery Narrated By Todd Cameron Of Outpost31.com

The Art Of Mike Ploog Gallery

John Carpenter’s The Thing: Terror Takes Shape – A Documentary On The Making Of THE THING Featuring Interviews With John Carpenter, Kurt Russell, Special Effects Make-up Designer Rob Bottin, Legendary Matte Artist Albert Whitlock And More! (SD)

Network TV Broadcast Version Of THE THING (SD)

Outtakes (SD)

Vintage Featurettes From The Electronic Press Kit Featuring Interviews With John Carpenter, Kurt Russell And Rob Bottin (SD)

Vintage Featurettes – The Making Of A Chilling Tale And The Making Of THE THING (SD)

Vintage Product Reel – Contains A Condensed Version Of The Film With Additional Footage Not In The Film (SD)

Vintage Behind-The-Scenes Footage (SD)

Annotated Production Archive – Production Art And Storyboards, Location Scouting, Special Make-up Effects, Post Production (SD)

The Blu-ray distributor currently sells a collector’s edition of the film featuring the above extras, minus the new 4K transfer. The steelbook will be limited to 10,000 units.

Head to Scream Factory’s website to pre-order a copy of the set before its November 3rd release.

Will you be adding this Blu-ray set to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Scream Factory]