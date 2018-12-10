‘The Void’ Director Has “All Sorts of Ideas” for a Sequel

The Void earned a devout following in 2017, thanks to its ambitious premise and impressive practical effects, leading many fans to wonder if we’ll get a follow-up film. According to co-director/co-writer Steven Kostanski, he and collaborator Jeremy Gillespie aren’t ruling out a sequel.

“Well, Jer and I have all sorts of ideas on what we could do with The Void, but it’s totally tethered to the producers and what they want to do. So, I feel like, at this time, the movie’s going to just enjoy its life as a one-off thing,” Kostanski shared with ComicBook.com. “I mean, anything is possible in the future, but I think, for now, we’re just going to leave it at that, as the one film.”

In the film, a police officer transports a man who mysteriously emerges from the woods to a local hospital that’s in the process of shutting down for good. The man doesn’t offer answers, though the arrival of shrouded individuals around the hospital raises countless questions. The film blends the narrative elements of Assault on Precinct 13 with the practical effects of director Lucio Fulci with the sci-fi and fantasy elements of H.P. Lovecraft to create a film that manages to feel both fresh and familiar.

Given the supernatural nature of The Void‘s themes, Kostanski also joked that he wished his latest film, Leprechaun Returns, could technically serve as a continuation of his previous effort.

“I wish I had that kind of leeway to establish that kind of stuff in this movie, because I would have tied in everything, because that would have been awesome,” Kostanski admitted. “But I knew I had to stay respectful to this franchise. I appreciate where the producers were coming from on that. So, I don’t know think they wanted any tentacle monsters popping into Leprechaun.”

In Leprechaun Returns, the deadly, wisecracking Leprechaun is back in all his gory glory. When the sorority sisters of the Alpha Upsilon house decide to go green and use an old well as their water source, they unwittingly awaken a pint-sized, green-clad monster. The Leprechaun wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house, but first, he must recover his powers with a killing spree—and only the girls of AU can stop him.

Leprechaun Returns hits VOD and Digital HD on December 11th.

