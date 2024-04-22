The Watchers Gets a Freaky Full Trailer

The first teaser for the upcoming horror movie The Watchers was released earlier this year and offered only a glimpse of the weird and chilling world of the movie from Ishana Night Shyamalan, and now that a full trailer for the upcoming film has been released, we're left with few answers and countless more questions about the experience. With Shyamalan showcasing how she followed in her father M. Night Shyamalan's footsteps on the Apple TV+ series Servant, this new trailer highlights how she has a few of her own tricks up her sleeve. You can check out the full trailer for The Watchers above before it lands in theaters on June 14th.

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun).

Shyamalan recently shared the magic that was discovered on the project once she amassed the cast and crew.

"Well, it was very much just imagining what the four or five of these people were like, and what they would be like together. Then, as the continual lesson that I learned during the filmmaking process, there's just a certain alchemy that happens," the filmmaker revealed during a Q&A in which ComicBook.com was in attendance. "If you're lucky enough to catch it, you do. With this path, there were all these movements that just led to this group being together. They have such an electric energy when they're all together. It's really, really cool. It's so fun. It felt like theater!"

The Watchers lands in theaters on June 14th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!