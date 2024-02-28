The Watchers Trailer: Dakota Fanning Stars in Ishana Night Shyamalan's Debut Feature

The name "Shyamalan" has been synonymous with twists and turns in the world of horror, as M. Night Shyamalan's films The Sixth Sense, Split, and Knock at the Cabin have left a major impact on audiences, with the all-new horror film The Watchers set to continue the Shyamalan dynasty, as it's directed by his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan. The Watchers has earned its first teaser trailer and it hints that Ishana is following in her father's footsteps, while also injecting all-new perspectives into the genre, furthering the skills she developed while bringing Apple TV+'s Servant to life. Check out the teaser trailer for The Watchers below before it lands in theaters on June 7th.

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun).

It's going to be an exciting summer for Shyamalan fans, as we not only get The Watchers, but we also get the new M. Night Shyamalan movie Trap. Earlier this month, star Josh Hartnett offered a brief tease of what fans can expect from the upcoming experience.

"It's a pivot [for me]," Hartnett told IndieWire of his role. "But I try to make all of my roles pivots. If you're playing the same thing again and again, it gets boring to the audience. Working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career. I think he's a true Artist in the capitol-A sense of the word. And I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It's very bizarre, very dark, and it's wild."

The Watchers lands in theaters on June 7th. Trap is set for an August 2nd release.

