The X-Files: Gillian Anderson Addresses Infamous David Duchovny Emmys Kiss

The X-Files fans might have been drawn into the series thanks to the promise of deep dives into the world of monsters and aliens, but what kept them around was the compelling dynamic between FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, played by Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny. Thanks to their electric chemistry, the show itself kept audiences guessing as to whether there would be a love connection between the two, and before any such romance could be confirmed in the narrative, star Anderson planted a kiss on Duchovny at the 1997 Emmy Awards, sparking speculation that there was a real-world romance unfolding. Taking to TikTok, Anderson has now addressed the moment, first joking that fan theories were correct before admitting what really happened.

“The fact is that David and I were actually living together and [then-boyfriend] Rodney [Rowland] was my beard … I’m joking. That’s just a joke. Was that really mean?” Anderson teased on TikTok about why Duchovny scored the first kiss. “I don’t know why I kissed him first … I guess because he was on the show with me and we were practically married because we spent more time with each other than we did with our loved ones.”

She added, “And we were there to celebrate the series. So yeah, maybe that’s what it was.”

The actor also confirmed that her then-boyfriend was a good sport about the situation.

“Rodney was a great guy,” Anderson detailed. “I don’t think it bothered him. He understood.”

She continued, “It was complex. That’s all I got.”

The X-Files premiered in 1993 and, despite fan hopes, it took quite a few years before their relationship ever got more than platonic. While they butted heads over the years, there was a flirtatious undercurrent to it all. Anderson recalled the real-life kiss when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1997, but fans would have to wait a bit longer for Scully and Mulder to truly cement their feelings for one another.

In 1998, the pair nearly confirmed their romantic connection with a kiss in The X-Files: Fight the Future, only to be interrupted by a genetically modified bee stinging Scully. Season 6 would go on to confirm their feelings for one another in a variety of ways, and like the best on-screen romances, would have their ups and downs over the years.

