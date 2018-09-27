‘Three From Hell’ Star Promises Plenty of Signature Rob Zombie “Gratuitous Violence”

Rob Zombie’s debut film House of 1000 Corpses delivered on its title’s promise, depicting various kinds of horrific violence. Star of that film and its upcoming second sequel, Bill Moseley, recently promised that Zombie’s Three From Hell is sure to deliver the gratuitous violence that the filmmaker’s fans have come to expect in his movies.

“From what I’ve heard from Rob, he’s very happy and excited about what he’s got, and it’s chockablock with gratuitous violence [laughs], which is great, because lately there have been a lot of good horror movies that just don’t have a lot of that,” Moseley shared with Rue Morgue. “I mean, the violence is skillful, it’s effective, but it’s not gratuitous, and that’s what I think the fans are missing. I think we just want a lot of violence for violence’s sake—decapitations, shotguns to the face, just general ass-kickin’ stuff that we’re not really getting much of these days.”

Moseley stars as Otis Driftwood in the films, a sadistic member of the Firefly family. The original film focused on the family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Throughout Zombie’s career, the filmmaker has given audiences various types of horrors. From the grindhouse chaos of his Firefly films to his Halloween slashers to his surreal and supernatural The Lords of Salem, Zombie has offered a diverse set of unsettling experiences that appeal to a variety of horror fans.

Moseley’s comments about the new film being a return to form might excite some fans, though it could deter others. With Devil’s Rejects arguably being Zombie’s most popular film, the actor noted the enthusiasm he’s encountered from fans point towards expectations being high for the new sequel.

“The fans I’ve seen recently are just so excited that there’s finally a sequel to Devil’s Rejects. Most of the people I talk to just love it and continue to watch it, sometimes three or four times a day, God bless ’em,” Moseley confessed. “The fact that we’re actually doing a new one has them buzzing. And I’m excited about the fact that, from what I gather, it’s going to blow the minds of the fans, and they’re going to be very happy with it. They’re not going to be disappointed.”

Three From Hell doesn’t currently have a release date but is slated to hit theaters in 2019.

