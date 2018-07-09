Official Look at Captain Spaulding in ‘Three From Hell’ Emerges with Teaser Poster

Creepy clowns have become a frequent subject of horror movies, as the juxtaposition of seemingly cheerful makeup combined with a horrifying demeanor often results in unsettling villains. One of the more memorable scary clowns in recent years has been Sid Haig‘s Captain Spaulding from House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, who is returning for Three From Hell. Check out a new look at the maniac behind the makeup in the new teaser poster below.

The above teaser poster also reminds audiences that the film is expected in 2019, as we have to wait until filmmaker Rob Zombie‘s upcoming tour concludes before he can begin editing the adventure.

Spaulding was one of the first characters audiences met in House of 1000 Corpses, with the character running a roadside tourist attraction filled with terrifying oddities. When a group of weary travelers expressed a keen interest in uncovering local legends, Spaulding put them on a deadly collision course with the Firefly family and the legend of Dr. Satan.

In The Devil’s Rejects, Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Otis (Bill Moseley) evaded capture by authorities, turning to Spaulding for a way out of their nightmare. The trio hit the road and caused chaos throughout their entire journey, only for the authorities to eventually catch up to them. In the film’s final moments, the trio sits in their car as they face a police blockade, leaving them no choice but to drive into the authorities head-on, leading the audience to believe they died in a hail of gunfire.

Upon hearing of reports about a Devil’s Rejects sequel, fans began to wonder how such a story would be possible, given the trio’s presumed demise. Behind-the-scenes photos posted by Zombie have shown the characters in police custody, in courtrooms, and with injuries that would be the result of the gunshots they received in the last film, likely meaning that the three survived the altercation and received the medical care they needed to stand trial for their crimes.

Three From Hell will arrive sometime in 2019.

