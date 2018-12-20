‘Three From Hell’: Rob Zombie Claims Otis is “Worse Than Ever’ in New Sequel

Between his appearances in House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, the fictional Otis Driftwood, as played by Bill Moseley, cemented himself as one of the most sadistic on-screen characters of the ’00s. Now that the character is coming back for Three From Hell, director Rob Zombie teases that he’s even worse than what we remember.

Zombie is currently editing Three From Hell and shared the clip above from The Devil’s Rejects, while teasing, “If you think Otis has mellowed with age in Three From Hell… well, think again. He’s worse than ever.”

Earlier this year, Zombie promised that the upcoming film wouldn’t merely be a recreation of what we saw in the first two films, with these new comments potentially confirming Otis will be deadlier than ever.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The original film focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

How the end of Devil’s Rejects ties into the new film, however, is yet to be discovered. Also in Metal Hammer, Moseley teased that he aims to keep details of the upcoming project a secret, most notably the specifics of how the characters survived.

“I can’t say anything, it’s top secret,” Moseley joked. “It looks like we are driving towards the blazing guns of the sheriff’s department and that’s the end… but we’re back! It makes sense to come back now [that] we’re entering a golden age of horror with the success of The Nun.”

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell, which will be hitting theaters sometime in 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing Otis back for another adventure? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!