‘Tremors’ Star Offers Update on Sequel

As various horror movie franchises aim to find ways to revive themselves, the Tremors franchise is alive and well, with a seventh film looming over the horizon. Michael Gross, who has starred in every film in the series, confirmed the upcoming project on Facebook last year, while recently teasing on his Facebook this week that a draft of the script had been completed.

“Burt Gummer and Tremors fans will want to know I read the first draft of Tremors 7 this weekend, and it is not sh-t!” the actor shared in a post. “Lots of good stuff and good ideas from our initial story conferences at Universal Pictures, but still much to do to get it ‘just right.’”

The series started in 1990 with Tremors, starring Gross, Kevin Bacon, and Fred Ward. Despite the film going on to earn a cult following, it wasn’t a box office success, forcing future films in the series to take the straight-to-video route. Ward returned for the first sequel, though Gross has been the only constant actor in the series since it began nearly three decades ago.

Last year saw the release of Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, with that experience inspiring ideas for the actor on what the future would hold for his character.

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” the actor confessed to ComicBook.com. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

While the film franchise has been devoid of Bacon, the actor returned to film a pilot for a Tremors TV series, though SYFY passed on that project.

“I was like – why would I make a sequel of a bomb?” Bacon previously revealed to Screen Daily. “That makes no sense to me. I am not going to make another movie that’s not going to do well at the box office. That is not a good career move.”

Despite it feeling like a bad career move at the time, the actor also pointed out he’s been interested in reviving the role ever since the first installment.

“It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later,” Bacon confessed. “It (Tremors) is a really good movie.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Tremors franchise.

Are you looking forward to a new film in the series?