Los Angeles Advises Against Trick-or-Treating This Halloween Due to Coronavirus

UPDATE: LACPD Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer has reportedly said that the Halloween guidelines have now been "revised". This will allow door-to-door trick-or-treating and "trunk-or-treating" events, even though they are not recommended. The original story is as follows.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have longstanding effects on our everyday life, as the virus' spread continues in many locations and regions. Countless events have been postponed or cancelled altogether due to the pandemic -- and it looks like a Halloween staple will be among them for Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released a memo this week, revealing that they have banned door-to-door trick-or-treating for this upcoming Halloween. The memo provides a series of tips and guidance for how families can celebrate Halloween -- albeit, without many of the social gatherings usually associated with the holiday.

"As fall approaches families start to plan for the upcoming holiday season beginning with Halloween," the guidance reads. "Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health would like to share information on how to take part in this holiday in a manner that reduces your risk of developing COVID-19."

The guidance bans door-to-door trick-or-treating "because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters". It also bans "trunk or treating" events, carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, haunted house attractions, and even gatherings or parties with members outside of a household, even those that are conducted indoors.

Instead, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suggests celebrating through online parties and events, car parades that comply with social distancing guidelines, and events at outdoor restaurants, outdoor museums, or drive-in theatres. It also advocates for celebrating through decorating your lawn with Halloween decorations, something that some are willing to do even outside of October.

This the latest Halloween-themed event to be cancelled due to the pandemic, with Universal's Halloween Horror Nights and Knott's Berry Farm's Halloween Celebration both being confirmed earlier this summer. A recent report indicated that these Halloween cancellations could impact some of the staples of the holiday, including candy sales and costume sales.

