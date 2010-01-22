Tucker & Dale vs. Evil Star Addresses Possible Follow-Up Project

✖

In the decade since its debut, the horror-comedy Tucker & Dale vs. Evil has earned a passionate following, leaving some to wonder if we could ever get a follow-up adventure, and while star Katrina Bowden would be interested in exploring such an opportunity, she confirms that there haven't been any talks as of late, though she's happy to leave the film as it is instead of attempting to recapture its magic. Additionally, given how much time has passed since the original film's release, it's unknown what shape such an adventure would take at this point, as opposed to if a follow-up had moved forward closer to its initial debut. Bowden can next be seen in Great White, which hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 16th.

"There was definitely talk of it, especially when it first came out, which was quite a while ago," Bowden confirmed with ComicBook.com about the potential for a sequel. "Now at this point, I mean, I don't have any news. Do I think it could happen? It could, but it has been a long time. It would have to be the thing where it's like, flash forward 15 years and where are the characters now? And, I also will say, it would be so cool to do a follow-up on that movie but there is something really, really nice about not messing with something that turned out so good."

She added, "So I would be very pleased if we were to do something, like a sequel of some kind with it. But I would be equally pleased that the movie lives on in all of its glory as it was. And, as for Allison, I mean, I don't know. I would like to believe that her and Dale lived, maybe, happily ever after with some things going wrong, but I would like to think that they were still together."

Co-starring in the film were Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk, who have also expressed interest in continuing the story in some capacity over the years.

Bowden also went on to talk about other horror opportunities she'd like to take part in at some point in the future.

"It would be very, very cool to be a part of a reboot of one of those [big horror] franchises, would be so fun," the actor admitted. "A Friday the 13th would be so, so cool to be a part of. Additionally, my favorite horror movies as of late are Get Out and Midsommar. I would love to just be a part of a movie like that. It's more of a creepy, intense, thrilling horror, so those would be the ideal projects. I also just really like action. So, on the flip side, a really exciting action movie would be an ideal project, as well."

In Great White, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface. The film was directed by Martin Wilson and also stars Aaron Jakubenko (Tidelands), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (Neighbours), and TeKohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters, The Dead Lands).

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of a Tucker & Dale vs. Evil follow-up. Great White hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 16th.

Would you like to see the film get a sequel?