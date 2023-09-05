Turner Classic Movies Releases Their Horror Schedule Heading Towards Halloween

A number of networks will be getting into the Halloween spirit in the coming weeks, as they dive into their library of titles to schedule various beloved horror movies, which includes Turner Classic Movies. Like most movies on the network, the horror films that TCM will be broadcasting come from earlier eras of cinema, so the filmmaking on display is much different from what is offered up on contemporary platforms, sometimes resulting in entirely different experiences for viewers. Additionally, while some networks are waiting until October to get into the spirit of the spooky season, TCM is getting started in September before ramping up closer to October 31st.

Over the next two months, TCM will be delivering a variety of horrors, and while some networks will be broadcasting the same movies repeatedly in the lead-up to Halloween, TCM offers up almost an entirely new slate of films each night. Audiences will see a number of Universal Monster movies being broadcast heading towards Halloween, while fans will also get to check out titles like White Zombie, The Black Cat, Psycho, and House on Haunted Hill.

Scroll down to see the horror movies TCM will be airing as we head towards Halloween.