Turner Classic Movies Releases Their Horror Schedule Heading Towards Halloween
TCM will be delivering dozens of classics to get ready for Halloween
A number of networks will be getting into the Halloween spirit in the coming weeks, as they dive into their library of titles to schedule various beloved horror movies, which includes Turner Classic Movies. Like most movies on the network, the horror films that TCM will be broadcasting come from earlier eras of cinema, so the filmmaking on display is much different from what is offered up on contemporary platforms, sometimes resulting in entirely different experiences for viewers. Additionally, while some networks are waiting until October to get into the spirit of the spooky season, TCM is getting started in September before ramping up closer to October 31st.
Over the next two months, TCM will be delivering a variety of horrors, and while some networks will be broadcasting the same movies repeatedly in the lead-up to Halloween, TCM offers up almost an entirely new slate of films each night. Audiences will see a number of Universal Monster movies being broadcast heading towards Halloween, while fans will also get to check out titles like White Zombie, The Black Cat, Psycho, and House on Haunted Hill.
Scroll down to see the horror movies TCM will be airing as we head towards Halloween.
September Titles
Sunday, September 10th
- 6 p.m. ET – Psycho (1960)
Monday, September 18th
- 8 p.m. ET – Them! (1954)
- 10 p.m. ET – Tarantula (1955)
Tuesday, September 19th
- 1:30 a.m. ET – The Wasp Woman (1960)
- 3 a.m. ET – The Black Scorpion (1957)
- 4:30 a.m. ET – The Cosmic Monster (1958)
Thursday, September 21st
- 8 p.m. ET – The Birds (1963)
Thursday, September 28th
- 10 a.m. ET – House on Haunted Hill (1958)
October 1st through October 7th
Sunday, October 1st
- 2 a.m. ET – Godzilla (1954)
- 4 a.m. ET – Godzilla Raids Again (1955)
Monday, October 2nd
- 2 a.m. ET – The X from Outer Space (1967)
- 4 a.m. ET – Genocide (1968)
Tuesday, October 3rd
- 8 p.m. ET – Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
- 10 p.m. ET – Dressed to Kill (1980)
Wednesday, October 4th
- 12 a.m. ET – Cat People (1942)
- 1:30 a.m. ET – The Hunger (1983)
- 3:15 a.m. ET – Frankenstein Created Woman (1967)
- 5 a.m. ET – The Wasp Woman (1960)
Saturday, October 7th
- 1:45 a.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
October 8th through October 11th
Monday, October 9th
- 8 a.m. ET – It! (1967)
- 9:45 a.m. ET – The Mummy's Shroud (1967)
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
- 1 p.m. ET – Crack-Up (1946)
Tuesday, October 10th
- 6: a.m. ET – King Kong (1933)
- 8 a.m. ET – Son of Kong (1933)
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Kongo (1932)
- 10:45 a.m. ET – The Death Kiss (1933)
- 12:15 p.m. ET – Doctor X (1932)
- 1:45 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead (1936)
- 3 p.m. ET – The Vampire Bat (1933)
- 4:15 p.m. ET – I Walked with a Zombie (1943)
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Isle of the Dead (1945)
- 6:45 p.m. ET – The Leopard Man (1943)
- 8 p.m. ET – Cape Fear (1962)
- 10 p.m. ET – The Night of the Hunter (1955)
- 11:45 p.m. ET – From Beyond the Grave (1973)
Wednesday, October 11th
- 3:15 a.m. ET – House of Dark Shadows (1970)
October 12th through October 19th
Friday, October 13th
- 6 a.m. ET – Hausu (1977)
- 7:45 a.m. ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)
- 9 a.m. ET – Night of Dark Shadows (1971)
- 10:45 a.m. ET – Death Curse of Tartu (1966)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – The Curse of the Cat People (1944)
- 1:45 p.m. ET – The Ghost Ship (1943)
- 3 p.m. ET – Two on a Guillotine (1965)
- 5 p.m. ET – Tormented (1960)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – The Terror (1963)
- 8 p.m. ET – Gaslight (1944)
Tuesday, October 17th
- 3 a.m. ET – King Kong (1933)
Wednesday, October 18th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Poltergeist (1982)
- 4:15 a.m. ET – Village of the Damned (1960)
- 5:45 a.m. ET – Children of the Damned (1964)
Thursday, October 19th
- 4 p.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
- 5:15 p.m. ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)
- 6:45 p.m. ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)
October 20th through October 29th
Saturday, October 21st
- 1:30 a.m. ET – The Haunting (1963)
Sunday, October 22nd
- 4:15 p.m. ET – The Nanny (1965)
Monday, October 23rd
- 12:30 a.m. ET – The Mysterious Island (1929)
Wednesday, October 25th
- 3:30 a.m. ET – House of Wax (1953)
- 5:15 a.m. ET – House on Haunted Hill (1958)
- 6:30 a.m. ET – The Bat (1959)
- 8 p.m. ET – Soylent Green (1973)
- 10 p.m. ET – The Omega Man (1971)
Thursday, October 26th
- 4 a.m. ET – The Awakening (1980)
Friday, October 27th
- 8 p.m. ET – Frankenstein (1931)
- 9:30 p.m. ET – Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Saturday, October 28th
- 2 a.m. ET – Phantom of the Rue Morgue (1954)
- 3:30 a.m. ET – The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
- 5 a.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Sunday, October 29th
- 9:45 p.m. ET – The Laurel-Hardy Murder Case (1930)
- 10:30 p.m. ET – The Bowery Boys Meet the Monsters (1954)
October 30th through October 31st
Monday, October 30th
- 12 a.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920)
- 2 a.m. ET – Cure (1997)
- 4:15 a.m. ET – Kuroneko (1968)
- 6 a.m. ET – Chamber of Horrors (1966)
- 7:45 a.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
- 9 a.m. ET – Mad Love (1935)
- 10:30 a.m. ET – White Zombie (1932)
- 11:45 a.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
- 1:45 p.m. ET – The Body Snatcher (1945)
- 3:15 p.m. ET – The Seventh Victim (1943)
- 6:15 p.m. ET – The Devil's Bride (1968)
- 9:45 p.m. ET – The Devil's Own (1966)
Tuesday, October 31st
- 4:45 a.m. ET – The Plague of the Zombies (1966)
- 6:30 a.m. ET – Rasputin – The Mad Monk (1966)
- 8:15 a.m. ET – Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970)
- 10 a.m. ET – The Mummy (1959)
- 11:45 a.m. ET – Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
- 1:15 p.m. ET – The Invisible Man (1933)
- 2:30 p.m. ET – The Black Cat (1934)
- 3:45 p.m. ET – Frankenstein (1931)
- 5 p.m. ET – Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – The Wolf Man (1941)
- 10 p.m. ET – When a Stranger Calls (1979)
- 1:30 a.m. ET – Carnival of Souls (1962)
- 3 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead (1968)
- 4:45 a.m. ET – Spider Baby (1964)
TCM will be airing horror movies all through September and October.
