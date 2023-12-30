Twilight Zone Marathon 2023: How To Watch

With 2023 coming to an end, there are plenty of traditions and events this weekend to mark the end of the old year and welcome in the new one and for science fiction fans, one of the most enjoyable of those traditions may just be SYFY's annual tradition of airing a massive The Twilight Zone marathon. The event is a big one that spans three days and allows audiences to watch their favorite episodes of the Rod Serling series and maybe even discover episodes they are less familiar with as well. The marathon, which has been running for nearly three decades, kicks off today, Saturday, December 30th — and here's what you need to know to watch.

How To Watch SYFY's The Twilight Zone Marathon 2023

This year, The Twilight Zone marathon kicks off on Saturday, December 30th at 8 a.m. ET and will run through Tuesday, January 2nd at 3 a.m. ET — and it's all non-stop The Twilight Zone during that time. The marathon starts off with Season 1's "The Lonely" and will wrap the first full day of the marathon with "Eye of the Beholder" from Season 2. Day 2 kicks off with Season 2's "Nick of Time" and runs through Season 5's "I Am The Night — Color Me Black". Day 3 kicks off with Season 5's "Sounds and Silences" and ends with Season 1's "Execution" while the final day — or rather final few hours — kicks off with "Caesar and Me" from Season 5 and wraps up the entire marathon with Season 4's "No Time Like The Past". You can check out the full schedule for the entire marathon here so you can plan your watch accordingly.

To watch SYFY's marathon, you can watch using your cable subscription, but you can also watch on various streaming services with a live TV option, including Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, SYFY isn't the only network running a The Twilight Zone marathon. Pluto TV is also offering a The Twilight Zone marathon on their Classic TV channel. You can watch for free, though you will have to watch a few ad breaks.

What Is The Twilight Zone?

The Twilight Zone was created by Ron Serling in 1959 and ran for five seasons over 156 episodes through 1964. The anthology series contained episodes that told stories of science fiction, fantasy, and horror. The episodes explored various human themes and many of the episodes concluded with a sort of morality twist that would surprise the audience and provoke thought all through the lens of science fiction. The series has remained popular over the decades and has gone on to inspire various imitations and parodies. In 2019, Jordan Peele even developed a two-season revival of The Twilight Zone.

SYFY's The Twilight Zone marathon is available now and runs until January 2, 2024.

Will you be tuning into The Twilight Zone marathon as part of your end of 2023 celebration? Which episodes are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!