The Twilight Zone New Year's Marathon Schedule Released for SYFY

While a number of networks celebrate science fiction and the supernatural in October in honor of Halloween, SYFY has an annual tradition of delivering fans a massive marathon of The Twilight Zone episodes to help say goodbye to the passing year and to kick off a new year with bizarrely delightful adventures. The marathon has swelled to be an event that sprawls over three days, allowing audiences the chance to watch all of their favorite installments of the Rod Serling series, while also witnessing some hidden gems. Ahead of the marathon kicking off on Saturday, December 30th, SYFY has released the complete schedule of episodes that will be airing during the beloved event, which has been running nearly 30 years.

Created by Rod Serling, the series launched in 1959 and ran for five seasons, scoring a total of 156 episodes. The anthology adventures delivered tales of science fiction, fantasy, and horror, with a number of the episodes concluding with a morality twist that took audiences by surprise. In the decades since its debut, the program and its stories have inspired countless imitators and parodies, with Jordan Peele going on to develop a two-season revival of The Twilight Zone back in 2019.

This year's The Twilight Zone marathon schedule is as follows:

Saturday, December 30th

8 a.m. ET – "The Lonely"

8:30 a.m. ET – "Time Enough at Last"

9 a.m. ET – "Perchance to Dream"

9:30 a.m. ET – "Judgment Night"

10 a.m. ET – "And When the Sky Was Opened"

10:30 a.m. ET – "What You Need"

11 a.m. ET – "The Four of Us Are Dying"

11:30 a.m. ET – "Third From the Sun"

12 p.m. ET – "I Shot an Arrow Into the Air"

12:30 p.m. ET – "The Hitch-Hiker"

1 p.m. ET – "The Fever"

1:30 p.m. ET – "The Last Flight"

2 p.m. ET – "The Purple Testament"

2:30 p.m. ET – "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street"

3 p.m. ET – "A World of Difference"

3:30 p.m. ET – "Long Live Walter Jameson"

4 p.m. ET – "People Are Alike All Over"



4:30 p.m. ET – "The Big Tall Wish"

5 p.m. ET – "A Nice Place to Visit"

5:30 p.m. ET – "Nightmare as a Child"

6 p.m. ET – "A Stop at Willoughby"

6:30 p.m. ET – "A Passage for Trumpet"

7 p.m. ET – "Mr. Bevis"

7:30 p.m. ET – "The After Hours"

8 p.m. ET – "The Mighty Casey"

8:30 p.m. ET – "A World of His Own"

9 p.m. ET – "King Nine Will Not Return"

9:30 p.m. ET – "The Man in the Bottle"

10 p.m. ET – "Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room"

10:30 p.m. ET – "A Thing About Machines"

11 p.m. ET – "The Howling Man"

11:30 p.m. ET – "Eye of the Beholder"



Sunday, December 31st

12 a.m. ET – "Nick of Time"

12:30 a.m. ET – "The Lateness of the Hour"

1 a.m. ET – "The Trouble With Templeton"

1:30 a.m. ET – "A Most Unusual Camera"

2 a.m. ET – "Night of the Meek"

2:30 a.m. ET – "Dust"

3 a.m. ET – "Back There"

3:30 a.m. ET – "The Whole Truth"

4 a.m. ET – "The Invaders"

4:30 a.m. ET – "A Penny for Your Thoughts"

5 a.m. ET – "Twenty Two"

5:30 a.m. ET – "Mr. Dingle, the Strong"

6 a.m. ET – "Static"

6:30 a.m. ET – "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim"

7 a.m. ET – "The Rip Van Winkle Caper"

7:30 a.m. ET – "The Silence"

8 a.m. ET – "Shadow Play"

8:30 a.m. ET – "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?"

9 a.m. ET – "The Obsolete Man"

9:30 a.m. ET – "The Arrival"

10 a.m. ET – "The Mirror"

10:30 a.m. ET – "It's a Good Life"

11 a.m. ET – "Deaths-Head Revisited"

11:30 a.m. ET – "The Midnight Sun"

12 p.m. ET – "Five Characters in Search of an Exit"

12:30 p.m. ET – "Dead Man's Shoes"

1 p.m. ET – "A Piano in the House"

1:30 p.m. ET – "The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank"

2 p.m. ET – "Little Girl Lost"

2:30 p.m. ET – "Person or Persons Unknown"

3 p.m. ET – "The Gift"

3:30 p.m. ET – "The Dummy"

4 p.m. ET – "Cavender Is Coming"

4:30 p.m. ET – "A Kind of a Stopwatch"

5 p.m. ET – "The Last Night of a Jockey'

5:30 p.m. ET – "Living Doll"

6 p.m. ET – "Night Call"

6:30 p.m. ET – "Probe 7, Over and Out"

7 p.m. ET – "The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms"

7:30 p.m. ET – "A Short Drink From a Certain Fountain"

8 p.m. ET – "Ninety Years Without Slumbering"

8:30 p.m. ET – "You Drive"

9 p.m. ET – "Black Leather Jackets"

9:30 p.m. ET – "From Agnes – With Love"

10 p.m. ET – "Spur of the Moment"

10:30 p.m. ET – "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge"

11 p.m. ET – "The Masks"

11:30 p.m. ET – "I Am the Night – Color Me Black"



Monday, January 1, 2024

12 a.m. ET – "Sounds and Silences"

12:30 a.m. ET – "The Encounter"

1 a.m. ET – "Mr. Garrity and the Graves"

1:30 a.m. ET – "The Fear"

2 a.m. ET – "The Bewitchin' Pool"

2:30 a.m. ET – "Stopover in a Quiet Town"

3 a.m. ET – "Two"

3:30 a.m. ET – "The Shelter"

4 a.m. ET – "A Game of Pool"

4:30 a.m. ET – "Queen of the Nile"

5 a.m. ET – "The Jungle"

5:30 a.m. ET – "Nothing in the Dark"

6 a.m. ET – "Of Late I Think of Cliffordville"

7 a.m. ET – "Where Is Everybody?"

7:30 a.m. ET – "One for the Angels"

8 a.m. ET – "Mr. Denton on Doomsday"

8:30 a.m. ET – "Escape Clause"

9 a.m. ET – "The Brain Center at Whipple's"

9:30 a.m. ET – "The Long Morrow"

10 a.m. ET – "Steel"

10:30 a.m. ET – "In Praise of Pip"

11 a.m. ET – "I Sing the Body Electric"

11:30 a.m. ET – "The Changing of the Guard"

12 p.m. ET – "Four O'Clock"

12:30 p.m. ET – "One More Pallbearer"

1 p.m. ET – "A Quality of Mercy"

1:30 p.m. ET – "Once Upon a Time"

2 p.m. ET – "The Prime Mover"

2:30 p.m. ET – "The Odyssey of Flight 33"

3 p.m. ET – "The Chaser"

3:30 p.m. ET – "Mirror Image"

4 p.m. ET – "Elegy"

4:30 p.m. ET – "The Sixteen-Millimeter Shrine"

5 p.m. ET – "Number 12 Looks Just Like You"

5:30 p.m. ET – "Uncle Simon"

6 p.m. ET – "Still Valley"

6:30 p.m. ET – "Long Distance Call"

7 p.m. ET – "The Trade-Ins"

7:30 p.m. ET – "The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross"

8 p.m. ET – "To Serve Man"

8:30 p.m. ET – "The Fugitive"

9 p.m. ET – "Hocus-Pocus and Frisby"

9:30 p.m. ET – "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"

10 p.m. ET – "Kick the Can"

10:30 p.m. ET – "Young Man's Fancy"

11 p.m. ET – "Showdown With Rance McGrew"

11:30 p.m. ET – "Execution"



Tuesday, January 2, 2024

12 a.m. ET – "Caesar and Me"

12:30 a.m. ET – "The Jeopardy Room"

1 a.m. ET – "The Parallel"

2 a.m. ET – "I Dream of Genie"

3 a.m. ET – "No Time Like the Past"



The Twilight Zone marathon on SYFY kicks off on Sunday, December 30th at 8 a.m. ET.

