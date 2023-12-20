Whether you celebrate Festivus or a traditional Schrute Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas, Paramount is ringing in the holidays with television and movie marathons for the rest of us. Launching today and running through New Year's Eve across Paramount Media Networks — MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land, and Paramount Network — viewers can tune in for a week-long Yellowstone marathon, plus fan-favorite comedies South Park, The Office, Seinfeld, and more.

The festivities include all the Dutton drama with the Yellowstone full series marathon on Paramount Network, a 24-hour Christmas movie marathon on MTV, and on TV Land, a "Merrython" encore of Christmas-themed episodes of sitcoms like Everybody Loves Raymond, Golden Girls, Two and a Half Men, and more. See the full schedule and air times below.

TV Marathons



Comedy Central



South Park Marathon: Wednesday 12/20

"Festivus" Seinfeld Marathon: Wednesday 12/20 — Friday 12/22

"Silent Dwight" The Office Marathon: Sunday 12/24



Paramount Network



Full series Yellowstone marathon: Monday 12/25 — Sunday 12/31



TV Land



Merrython Encore: Golden Girls, Mike & Molly, Everybody Loves Raymond, King of Queens, Seinfeld, Two and a Half Men, and The New Adventures of Old Christine: Sunday 12/24 — Monday 12/25

Movie Marathons



MTV Fa-La-F***ing-La Movie Marathon (24 Hours)



Bad Santa: Sunday 12/24, 10:00AM ET/PT

Bad Santa 2: Sunday 12/24, 12:00PM ET/PT

Scrooged – Sunday 12/24, 2:00PM ET/PT



Paramount Network Movie Star Spectacular



The Dark Knight Rises – Wednesday 12/20, 4:00PM ET/PT

White House Down - Wednesday, 12/20, 1:00PM ET/PT

Ocean's Eleven franchise – Thursday, 12/21, 10:30AM ET/PT

Lord of the Rings franchise – Friday, 12/22, 4:00PM ET/PT

Indiana Jones franchise – Sunday, 12/24, 2:30PM ET/PT



Paramount+ subscribers can stream many of the above titles — including South Park, new special South Park: Not Suitable for Children, and Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923 — any time on Paramount+ with Showtime. Sign up for free here.