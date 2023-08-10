Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Collection Is Ready For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Halloween right around the corner, there has been a steady stream of classic horror films getting fresh 4K Blu-ray releases. The latest comes from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with the Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection. It contains 8 of the most iconic horror films ever made in 4K Ultra HD, starting with Bela Lugosi's Dracula from 1931 and concluding with the 1954 release of Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The set includes awesome cover art, a booklet, and over 10 hours of content with loads of special features. You can check those out below. When you're ready, you can reserve a copy here on Amazon for $129.99 with a release date set for October 3rd. According to the image, only 5,500 will be produced, so you'll want to jump on it sooner rather than later. Note that two volumes of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror 4K Blu-ray collection were released in recent years. You can find them here on Amazon priced at $39.99 each.

Disc 1 – Dracula (1931):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Dracula (1931)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Dracula (1931) Spanish Version

The Road to Dracula

Lugosi: The Dark Prince

Dracula: The Restoration

Dracula Archives

Trailer Gallery

Monster Tracks

Play Movie with Alternate Philip Glass Score

Disc 2 – Frankenstein:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Frankenstein

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made A Monster

Karloff: The Gentle Monster

Universal Horror

Frankenstein Archives

Boo!: A Short Film

Trailer Gallery

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Monster Tracks

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Rudy Behlmer

Feature Commentary with Historian Sir Christopher Frayling

Disc 3 – The Mummy (1932):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Mummy (1932)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy

The Mummy Archives

100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen

Disc 4 – The Invisible Man (1933):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Invisible Man (Subject to expiration.

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Now You See Him: The Invisible Man Revealed!

Production Photographs

Trailer Gallery

100 Years of Universal: Unforgettable Characters

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Rudy Behlmer

Disc 5 – The Bride of Frankenstein:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Bride of Frankenstein

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

She's Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein

The Bride of Frankenstein Archive

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen

Disc 6 – The Wolf Man (1941):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Wolf Man

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Monster by Moonlight

The Wolf Man: From Ancient Curse to Modern Myth

Pure in Heart: The Life and Legacy of Lon Chaney Jr.

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

The Wolf Man Archives

Trailer Gallery

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Feature Commentary with Fil m Historian Tom Weaver

Disc 7 – Phantom of the Opera (1943):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen

Disc 8 – Creature From the Black Lagoon:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Creature from the Black Lagoon

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Back to the Black Lagoon

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Note that a new new Universal Monster movie from Scream filmmaking team Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Chad Villella is on the way, but little is known about the project thus far. However, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin did shed some light on what fans can expect...

"It's a Universal Monster movie and that, for us, is insane that we're making a Universal Monster movie," Bettinelli-Olpin shared with ComicBook.com. "We are, as the guys who brought you Scream 5 and 6, very much fans of original, standalone movies. Kids of the '80s and '90s, we miss that. Obviously, that's not really where the world is right now, especially with studio movies, and that's fine, because there's other ways to do that. And I think our approach is always, it sounds weird, but that's our approach on Scream 5 and Scream 6 and that's our approach on this one. Let's make this original movie, it's a standalone movie, there is a monster in it, that much is for sure."

He continued, "It's Universal doing their thing, where they're giving different filmmakers, 'Here, take this and run with it.' That, for us, is exciting as filmmakers to be going into making this movie. It's also really exciting to watch other filmmakers put their stamp on something we know from growing up."

Gillett added, "It's a weird, original way into a classic universe."

The movie was expected to hit theaters on April 19, 2024, though the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes means that the release date will most likely be pushed back. Actor Angus Cloud is said to have completed his work on the film before his unfortunate passing earlier this month.