Universal Monsters Worth Reimagining After The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The Creature and Metaluna Mutant are two of the Universal Monsters that should be next in line for a reboot.

Years ago, Universal attempted to take its most popular IP, the Universal Monsters, and mirror the success of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a name like Tom Cruise couldn't manage to save The Mummy from disastrous box office results, the studio quickly shelved plans for an interconnected universe. Fast forward a few years and Universal released Leigh Whannell's reimagining of The Invisible Man to both critical and commercial success, despite it finding release at the onset of the pandemic. Now, a few years later once again and The Last Voyage of the Demeter greatly overhaul's the story of Dracula. Even though the film isn't performing too well in theaters, it's been a hit with fans for its fresh take on the Count.

Given that the group of characters isn't only a major Universal IP, the Universal Monsters have forever their place in the pop culture pantheon. As such, none of them are going away anytime soon, so we wanted to talk about a couple of the characters we'd like to see get an all-new take, starting with...

The Creature From the Black Lagoon

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

We've seen countless iterations of Dracula, the Mummy, and Frankenstein's Monster. But one of the most popular amongst the Universal Monsters, the water-living Creature, has been sentenced to confinement since 1956's The Creature Walks Among Us. In the decades since then, many attempts have been had at remaking the film. At one point, horror icon Guillermo del Toro was even attached, instead departing to write and direct The Shape of Water, one of the most acclaimed monster films in recent memory.

Since the Gill-man stalks those underwater, the character is ripe for a reimagined horror landscape, providing plenty of spooks for those afraid of what lurks in the unknown. Speaking of under appreciated Universal Monsters...

Give The Metaluna Mutant a Reboot Already

Depending on the fan you talk to, this one might be a little divisive, but the Metaluna Mutant is way past time for an update. Appearing in This Island Earth (1955), the Metaluna Mutant found itself stranded aboard a ship making its way away from its home planet. Though the other Universal Monsters were rooted in horror and the supernatural, the Metaluna Mutant is full-on Golden Age science-fiction goodness.

Between one of the best character designs in the history of cinema, one largely responsible for the inspiration of the iconic Martians in Mars Attacks!, and a pivot in tone, the Metaluna Mutant needs to be revived for modern audiences. Either way, Universal's new format of standalone reimaginings of its classic Universal Monsters is a welcome change of pace.

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

Here's how Universal describes The Last Voyage of the Demeter: "Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo-fifty unmarked wooden crates-from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter features a cast that's led by Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew. The film also stars Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised), and Javier Botet (It films, Mama).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now playing in theaters.