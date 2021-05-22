Dark Universe "Fans" Celebrate 4th Anniversary of the Failed Monster Franchise

It was only four years ago when Universal Pictures announced the Dark Universe, a live-action reimagining of the studio's beloved Monsters franchise. Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe before it, the Dark Universe was set to feature A-list Hollywood talent in an interconnected universe that'd feature crossovers and team-ups.

At least, that was the plan at the time.

Tom Cruise's The Mummy ended up bombing critically and commercially, reportedly losing Universal upwards of $95 million. Like any studio would, plans for the Dark Universe were quickly scrapped and the studio quickly pivoted its strategy toward separate, standalone horror flicks featuring the same properties. That seemed to work, with movies like Elizabeth Moss' The Invisible Man raking in $142M worldwide against a reported production budget of just $7M.

Nonetheless, fans are remembering what could have been on the fourth anniversary of Universal's initial Dark Universe announcement. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying!