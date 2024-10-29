Universal Orlando Offers New Looks at Frankenstein, Wolf Man, and More at Monsters Unchained

Universal Studios in Orlando, Hollywood, and Japan are all still celebrating Halloween Horror Nights, immersing guests in a number of frightening haunted houses, but next year will see an all-new addition to Universal with Epic Universe. The attraction will feature various compelling new lands, but arguably the most exciting is the Dark Universe, an area where all of your favorite Universal Monsters come to life in a permanent, year-round experience. Universal Orlando Resort has released the first look at the iconic figures who will be living in Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which includes Frankenstein’s Monster, Wolf Man, Dracula, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. You can check out first looks at the creatures below before Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.

Per press release, “Universal Orlando Resort is sharing a first, up-close glimpse at some of the Universal Monsters that will come to life like never before in the all-new ‘Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment’ attraction at Dark Universe – one of the five immersive worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe in 2025. The groundbreaking ride will feature 14 of the most ambitious and life-like animated figures ever created – each one depicting one of the legendary Monsters that will prey upon guests in what promises to be Universal Orlando’s most terrifying attraction yet.

“‘Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment’ will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed. Guests then embark on a terrifying ride through the darkness as they try to evade Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more.

Some of the most visceral, powerful, and fast-moving animated figures ever created, here’s a first look at a few of the terrifying, technologically advanced monsters that are wreaking havoc in Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment:

Image Courtesy of Universal Orlando

Frankenstein’s Monster

Created by science and feared by most, Frankenstein’s Monster walks tall at nine feet and weighs over 800 pounds. Guests will first encounter this figure within the queue of the attraction – where he will actually walk within Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s lab during the preshow.

image courtesy of Universal orlando

The Wolf Man

Among the monsters unleashed within the attraction is the fearsome Wolf Man. As guests try to escape the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, they’ll come within inches of his razor-sharp teeth and jagged claws.

image courtesy of universal orlando

Dracula

No creature of the night strikes terror into the hearts of mortals like the iconic vampire, Dracula. And to Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s dismay, he is the most dangerous of monsters she’s trying to control. Guests will encounter Dracula at various moments throughout the attraction, as he’s behind the horde of enraged monsters terrorizing the Manor.

image courtesy of universal orlando

The Creature from the Black Lagoon

Guests will also witness the amphibious “Gill-man” emerge from the inky depths of the Black Lagoon, ready to terrorize guests alongside his fellow monsters.

Guests not yet ready to brave Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will still have the opportunity to meet, greet, and take photos with legendary Monsters and characters as they explore Dark Universe — including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster and the alluring Bride of Frankenstein. Guests will also encounter other unusual inhabitants roaming the eerie village, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s assistant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales.

Stay tuned for updates on Universal Epic Universe before it opens on May 22, 2025.

