Universal Orlando Unleashes Its Dark Universe Plans at New Park

One of the most beloved events among theme park enthusiasts is the annual Halloween Horror Nights held at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, but with the upcoming opening of Universal Epic Universe, an entire section of the park will be devoted to the Universal Monsters. Dubbed the "Dark Universe," Universal Orlando offered new details today about the kinds of experiences that will be available for guests, which celebrates figures like Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, and The Wolf Man. While Epic Universe doesn't have an official opening date, fans can expect the monsters to be unleashed year-round starting sometime in 2025.

Per press release, "Next year, Universal -- the pioneer of the horror genre -- will bring its timeless monsters to the present day with the debut of Dark Universe -- one of the five immersive worlds featured at the all-new Universal Epic Universe opening in 2025. The most mysterious world of Universal Orlando's newest theme park, this captivating new land will envelop guests in monstrous adventures across various attractions, shops, restaurants, and character meet and greets that will thrill everyone from families to classic Monster fans alike."

"Created by the award-winning Universal Creative team in partnership with Universal Pictures, Dark Universe blends the iconic stories of unearthly legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, and more with a new generation of monsters and characters, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein -- the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein who has continued his misguided experiments. As guests venture through Darkmoor -- the ravaged village within Dark Universe -- they'll encounter the characters and subjects of those experiments within a first-of-its-kind theme park environment that offers family-friendly fun while also pushing the boundaries on intensity in a way that only Universal could achieve.

Welcome to Darkmoor

"The journey to Dark Universe begins the moment guests enter its electrifying portal, which harnesses the dark energy of Darkmoor. As guests step foot inside, that same energy will pulsate throughout the entire village and connect at the top of Frankenstein Manor -- the towering focal point of Dark Universe. Nestled within the blackened stone walls of the town, guests will embark on unique adventures where they can get made up to look like their favorite monsters, spin through the woods aboard a thrilling family coaster, enjoy unique dining establishments, enter Frankenstein Manor to brave Universal Orlando's most chilling ride ever, and more.

Here's more information about the thrilling yet unsettling attractions and entertainment experiences that await visitors to Dark Universe:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment – Universal Orlando's most terrifying attraction yet, this state-of-the-art dark ride takes guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein conducts her twisted experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests into her laboratory to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters -- but her plans go awry when her attempts to control the most dangerous of monsters, Dracula, fails, unleashing a horde of enraged monsters. Guests are then thrust into an intense ride through the darkness as they try to evade the grasps of The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Brides of Dracula, and others.

Curse of the Werewolf – Deep in the woods that sit on the edge of Darkmoor, guests will find Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning family coaster inspired by The Wolf Man. Guests will enter the encampment of The Guild of Mystics where they'll be greeted by the Maleva, the guild's all-knowing seer and leader, who warns them that they bear the mark of the werewolf. Guests then board a wagon and venture into the forest -- racing to escape the werewolves before they become one themselves.

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience – Guests of all ages can become fashionably monstrous as they don elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos at Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience. Here, monster makers have converted Dr. Pretorius' infamous old lab into a parlor to continue the spirit of his demented experiments, and skilled artisans use their talents to transform guests' outer appearances so they can showcase their fandom for the Universal Monsters.

Meet the Monsters – There's always someone...or something...looming in the shadows of Dark Universe -- including Monsters who are eager to meet and greet everyone from kids to adults, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's Monster and the alluring Bride of Frankenstein. Guests will also encounter other unusual inhabitants roaming the eerie village, including Victoria Frankenstein's servant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales of the classic Universal Monsters stories.

Guests can also sink their teeth into delicious fare and shop all-new merchandise and apparel during their visit to Dark Universe at highly themed dining and retail locations, including:

Das Stakehaus – Darkmoor's most ominous restaurant, this establishment is a dining hall run by vampire "familiars" who size up unsuspecting patrons to be part of the vampires' feast. Surrounded by artwork and artifacts detailing the history of the village's creatures of the night, guests can enjoy a menu of kebabs, burgers, sandwiches, and more.

The Burning Blade Tavern – Despite the blades of the windmill still smoldering and flaming periodically, Darkmoor's monster hunters have transformed this old fiery mill into their favorite hangout. While enjoying a menu of burgers, wings, bratwurst, pretzels, and specialty beverages, guests will hear stories of the infamous "Hounds" -- boastful hunters from beyond Darkmoor -- all while surrounded by an impressive display of the monster heads they consider their "trophies."

De Lacey's Cottage – Near Frankenstein Manor sits De Lacey's Cottage food stand, where the original Frankenstein's Monster once received sustenance and friendship. Here, guests can find a variety of snacks and cool treats like cinnamon bread, ice cream, twisted taters, and more.

Guests can take home a piece of the immortal world of Dark Universe with commemorative merchandise and mementos from retail locations like Pretorius' Scientific Oddities.

To prepare for the electrifying chills and thrills that await in Dark Universe, guests can now purchase a variety of new merchandise themed to the new land -- including apparel, accessories, and more. The collection is available for a limited time and can be purchased at the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center in Universal CityWalk and on shop.universalorlando.com.

Stay tuned for updates on Universal Epic Universe before it officially opens in 2025.

