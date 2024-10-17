Universal Orlando Announces Opening Date for All-New Theme Park Epic Universe (& When You Can Get Ticket)

One of the most anticipated announcements in recent years for theme park enthusiasts is the upcoming Epic Universe park from Universal Orlando, which fans have only known would be opening in 2025. Today, Universal Orlando announced that the park is officially set to open on May 22, 2025, with select ticket packages set to go on sale later this month. The park is located just a few miles from Universal Orlando’s current offerings and marks the fourth Universal park behind Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan. Stay tuned for details on Epic Universe before it officially opens on May 22, 2025.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, shared in a statement. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

Next week, guests can begin planning an epic 2025 vacation to Universal Orlando to experience the entire destination as the first phase of ticket products and packages that include access to Universal Epic Universe will go on sale. Specific products launching in this first phase include:

A variety of multi-day tickets and vacation packages that include three, four, or five days of admission to Universal’s theme parks – including one-day admission to Epic Universe. These products will go on sale on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Reservations for Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on Tuesday, October 22nd for stays beginning May 22, 2025.

Annual Passholders have the exclusive opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe before they go on sale to the general public. Passholders can take advantage of this priority opportunity beginning Thursday, October 24th.

Universal Epic Universe is a radically transformational theme park experience that will fully immerse guests in beloved cross-generational stories that empower them to be the epic heroes of their adventures. Located just a few miles from Universal Orlando’s current offerings, Epic Universe will feature breathtaking, multi-sensory environments, impeccable design and innovative technology throughout – creating an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will explore five spectacularly themed worlds, an array of unique dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences, and so much more. Epic Universe will also be adjacent to three new Universal hotels, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, — including sister properties, Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort, and the majestic Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel – which is located at the theme park.

For more information about Universal Epic Universe, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse.

Stay tuned for updates on Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe before it opens on May 22, 2025.

